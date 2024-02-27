PM Modi introduces four IAF astronauts picked for Gaganyaan mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (February 27) introduced the first four astronauts who will go to the space from India on an indigenous space vehicle.

Giving the astronauts wings, Modi revealed the Gaganyaan Mission astronauts: Group Captains Prashanth Balakrishnan, Ajith Krishnan and Angad Pratap and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla.

The four Indian Air Force officers will be the first Indians to go to space from Indian soil on an indigenous space vehicle.



The four astronauts have undergone extensive training in Russia. The programme is now underway in India at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) training facility.

Modi gave a standing ovation to the four astronauts and said: "We are witnessing another historic journey at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre. India meets its four Gaganyaan astronauts. These are not just four names but forces that will take the aspirations of 140 crore Indians to space."

Modi and Vyomitra

Modi also reviewed the progress of the Gaganyaan mission at the VSSC and interacted with Vyomitra, a humanoid that will be the first to launch on the Gaganyaan Mission before the astronauts set foot in the crew capsule.

The Ganganyaan mission aims to carry a crew of three astronauts into low Earth orbit. This endeavour will make India the fourth country after the United States, Russia and China to independently send humans into space.

Gaganyaan spacecraft

The Gaganyaan spacecraft, designed to accommodate the astronauts, is being developed with advanced technology to ensure the safety and success of the mission. The spacecraft will be equipped with life support systems, communication systems and other essential features to sustain human life in space.

The selection and training of the astronauts for the Gaganyaan mission have been rigorous and comprehensive. The astronauts have undergone intensive training in areas such as space navigation, survival skills and simulated space missions to prepare them for the challenges of space travel.

PSLV facility

The Prime Minister was at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

Modi also inaugurated the PSLV Integration Facility, the Semi-cryogenic Integrated Engine and Stage Test facility at Mahendragiri and the Trisonic Wind Tunnel at the VSSC.

The PSLV integration facility aims to increase the frequency of PSLV launches from 6 to 15 a year. It is also designed to accommodate launches of mini-PSLV, small satellite launch vehicles and other small launch vehicles developed by private space companies.

Cryogenic engines

Meanwhile, the new Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and Stage Test facility at IPRC Mahendragiri will enable the development of semi-cryogenic engines and stages which will increase the payload capability of the present launch vehicles.

The facility is equipped with liquid oxygen and kerosene supply systems to test engines up to 200 tonnes of thrust.