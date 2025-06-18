Modi meets Carney; India, Canada to designate new high commissioners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (June 17) said relations between India and Canada are "extremely important" and the two nations should work together to achieve win-win cooperation in various sectors.

He and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney also held bilateral discussions on the margins of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis on Tuesday – the first meeting between the two leaders since the latter assumed office in May 2025.

New high commissioners

A statement issued by the office of the Canadian Prime Minister said that Carney and Modi reaffirmed the importance of Canada-India ties based upon mutual respect, the rule of law, and a commitment to the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The leaders agreed to designate new high commissioners, with a view to returning to regular services to citizens and businesses in both countries,” the statement said.

Discussions on key partnership areas

The two leaders also discussed strong and historic ties between the peoples, partnerships in the Indo-Pacific, and significant commercial links between Canada and India – including partnerships in economic growth, supply chains, and energy transformation. Carney “raised priorities on the G7 agenda, including transnational crime and repression, security, and the rules-based order,” the statement said adding that the leaders also discussed opportunities to deepen engagement in areas such as technology, the digital transition, food security, and critical minerals.

In October last year, India expelled six Canadian diplomats and announced it was withdrawing its High Commissioner Sanjay Verma and other "targeted" officials from Canada after strongly dismissing Ottawa's allegations linking the envoy to a probe into the killing of Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in a major downturn in already frosty ties between the two nations.

We should work for win-win cooperation: Modi

Congratulating Carney on his “grand victory” in the election, Modi said, “I am sure under your leadership, we will be able to work together in a positive way and take the India-Canada relationship forward." “I believe that India-Canada relations are extremely important and India and Canada should work together and achieve win-win cooperation in several areas,” Modi said in his remarks ahead of the bilateral meeting.

He said Canadian companies have invested in India in a big way, and Indian people have also invested in Canada substantially.

“We both stand for democratic values. Together, we can strengthen democratic values, we can strengthen humanity,” Modi said, adding that if the two nations work together and optimally utilise all their resources, “We can work for the welfare of the entire humanity." “I am extremely confident that we'll be able to do this task,” said Modi, who is in Canada at the invitation of Carney to attend the G7 Summit.

Excellent meeting with Carney: Modi on X

"Had an excellent meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney. Complimented him and the Canadian Government for successfully hosting the G7 Summit," Modi said in an X post.

"India and Canada are connected by a strong belief in democracy, freedom and rule of law. PM Carney and I look forward to working closely to add momentum to the India-Canada friendship. Areas like trade, energy, space, clean energy, critical minerals, fertilisers and more offer immense potential in this regard," he said.

Modi further said that he was happy to get the opportunity to visit Canada after 2015 and to be in touch with the people of Canada.

This is his first visit to Canada in a decade.

“India is the largest democracy in the world. During our chair of the G20 Summit, we took many initiatives for the welfare of the world, and today we are extending that resolve through the G7 summit and going to execute it through the help of this platform as well."

Modi said this is a great opportunity “for us to serve the public good, the global good. It has always been India's intention to promote global goods, and today through G7 we have that same opportunity.”

New beginning

Carney's invitation to Modi to attend the G7 Summit signalled the new government's intent to repair the ties with New Delhi that plummeted to an all-time low over the killing of pro-Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

In October last year, India recalled its high commissioner and five other diplomats after Ottawa attempted to link them to the Nijjar case. India also expelled an equal number of Canadian diplomats.

India had accused former prime minister Justin Trudeau's government of allowing pro-Khalistani elements to operate from Canadian soil.

Carney, an economist and political newcomer, took charge as Canada's new prime minister in March following the exit of Trudeau from the top office.

After Trudeau's exit, New Delhi said it hoped to rebuild ties with Canada based on "mutual trust and sensitivity".

In the last few months, the security officials of India and Canada resumed contact and both sides were looking at the possibility of appointing new high commissioners.

(With inputs from agencies)