G20 Summit to hit 300+ trains on Sep 8-11; check schedule here
If you are travelling by train to or from the northern parts of the country around September 8-11, find out about your train schedule right now. Services of more than 300 trains will be impacted due to the G20 Summit to be held in Delhi on those dates, the Northern Railway has announced.
Keeping in view the advisory issued for security arrangements, these trains have been either cancelled or diverted to other routes or stations temporarily between September 8 and 11, an official statement said.
According to the Northern Railway, services of 207 trains have been terminated, terminals of 15 trains changed, and routes of six trains diverted.
Besides, 70 trains, including the Jammu Tawi-New Delhi Rajdhani, the Tejas Rajdhani Hazrat Nizamuddin, and the Varanasi-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani, among others, have been given additional stoppage stations to minimise passenger discomfort, it said.
The origin and termination stations of 36 trains have also been changed, and three trains will not stop at Delhi’s Kishan Ganj during the summit, it said.
“People who have planned their travel during these days are advised to check the train timings and routes to avoid any inconvenience,” a railway official said.(With agency inputs)