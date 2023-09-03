G20 Summit to hit 300+ trains on Sep 8-11; check schedule here

If you are travelling by train to or from the northern parts of the country around September 8-11, find out about your train schedule right now. Services of more than 300 trains will be impacted due to the G20 Summit to be held in Delhi on those dates, the Northern Railway has announced.

Keeping in view the advisory issued for security arrangements, these trains have been either cancelled or diverted to other routes or stations temporarily between September 8 and 11, an official statement said.

According to the Northern Railway, services of 207 trains have been terminated, terminals of 15 trains changed, and routes of six trains diverted.