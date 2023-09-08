G20 Summit LIVE | PM Modi, US President Biden hold bilateral talks

India is in the grip of G-20 Summit fever! As experts say, it's India's global moment.

On Friday (September 8), United States President Joe Biden landed in New Delhi, and soon he had a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi/.

"Their discussions include a wide range of issues and will further deepen the bond between India and the USA," the prime minister's office said after the meeting late Friday night.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and US NSA Jake Sullivan were also present in the meeting while the Indian delegation included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval