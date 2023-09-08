G20 Summit LIVE | PM Modi, US President Biden hold bilateral talks
US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, and IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva among top leaders who landed in Delhi
India is in the grip of G-20 Summit fever! As experts say, it's India's global moment.
Live Updates
- 8 Sep 2023 4:17 PM GMT
Will not rush into signing trade deal with India, says Rishi SunakUK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said there is progress in talks between India and Britain on a free trade agreement, but he "won't rush" into the trade deal, according to a report by BBC. Sunak is attending the G20 Summit.The remarks assume significance as the 12th round of talks concluded last month between the two countries' officials. The talks for the agreement were launched in January 2022.According to the report, Sunak said he would not set a deadline for the conclusion of negotiations.Progress has been made, but “we are not there yet,” the BBC report said quoting the UK Prime minister."I won't rush things for the sake of it until they're right for us," he added.
- 8 Sep 2023 2:32 PM GMT
India 'very important', but it is for members to decide on its UNSC membership: GuterresUnited Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Friday described India as "the country of the world" and a "very important" partner in the multilateral system but said it is for the members and not him to decide on its UN Security Council membership.Addressing a press conference in Delhi ahead of the G20 Summit, he made a strong pitch for immediate reforms to UNSC and other multilateral institutions, as he asserted that the future of the world is multipolar but "our multilateral institutions reflect a bygone age".Asked whether it was time for India to become a member of the UNSC, he said, "It is not for me to decide who would be in UNSC, it is for the members." "But it is obvious that India is today the country of the world with the largest population and it is a very important partner in the multilateral system," he said.
- 8 Sep 2023 2:30 PM GMT
Biden, Modi to hold bilateral talks
US President Joe Biden is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. During the meeting, the two leaders are likely to review the progress made on the decisions that they took during the prime minister's official state visit to Washington in June.
The US president will follow COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during his visit for the G20 Summit, the White House has said.
- 8 Sep 2023 2:27 PM GMT
Not hopeful of Ukraine-Russia peace solution in immediate future: UN chief Guterres
Addressing a press conference in Delhi ahead of the G20 summit, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Russia and Ukraine still do not appear to be ending the conflict.
Asked whether India could mediate to end the war, he said, "When you have a conflict, all efforts of mediation are welcome.... (But) I am not very hopeful that we will have a peace solution in the immediate future." On the need for reforms to multilateral institutions, Guterres said when these multilateral institutions were created, many of the countries of today did not even exist. This is true for the UNSC and many others," he said.
- 8 Sep 2023 2:14 PM GMT
PM Modi to Spain President Pedro Sanchez: 'We shall miss your insightful views'
Spanish President Pedro Sanchez has tested positive for COVID-19 and won't travel to India. PM Narendra Modi wishes him a speedy recovery.