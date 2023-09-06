G20 Summit: Bespoke silverware with Indian culture-inspired motifs for VVIP guests

The heads of state and other world leaders attending the G20 Summit in New Delhi will get more than a taste of Indian's diverse and rich cuisine. The visiting dignitaries will also get royal treatment as they will be served food on bespoke silverware bearing intricately engraved motifs inspired from the cultural heritage of India.

This was revealed by a Jaipur-based metalware firm, Iris Jaipur on Tuesday (September 6). The company held a preview of some of its silverware in New Delhi and said it has been commissioned by various luxury hotels for made-to-order tableware and silverware. This silverware will be used to serve the foreign guests staying in their hotels and for lavish dinners and luncheons, which will be hosted for them.

Most tableware have steel or brass base or a mix of both with an elegant coating of silver, while some wares like plates that will carry glasses to be used for serving welcome drinks have gold plating, Laksh Pabuwal of the silverware firm told PTI.

15,000 silverware crafted for G20 Summit

About 15,000 silverware crafted by 200 artisans have been made on the occasion of the G20 Summit, he said. The metalware firm is run by him and his father Rajeev Pabuwal.

Iris Jaipur said 50,000 man-hours have been spent on crafting these talbeware, on which craftsmen from Jaipur, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and other parts of the country have worked.

"Designs are characterised by meticulous detailing, beaded borders, and a fusion of semi-machined hand craftsmanship with contemporary casting techniques. The electroplated silver finish adds a touch of sophistication, aligning seamlessly with the grandeur of the event," said Rajeev Pabuwal.

Bridging tradition and modern aesthetics

Meticulously curated tableware merchandise bridges tradition and modern aesthetics, becoming the crown jewel of the G20 Summit, said the company. The tableware and silverware designs are a nod to India's rich heritage and its global prominence, Rajeev Pabuwal said.

"The tableware and silverware depict the glorious cultural heritage of India, motifs of flowers, peacock, our national animal grace the plates, and other items. And, the silverware will dazzle the Heads of State with their cultural sparkle, and they will see it and exclaim wow," he told PTI.

The G20 Leaders' Summit is slated to be held at the newly-built international convention and exhibition centre – Bharat Mandapam – at Pragati Maidan.

Promoting Make in India

"This is all silver-plated and silver is supposed to be more hygienic and were used by the Maharajas in the ancient times. India is very well with the culture even in the best of the best places of the world, these silver plating stuffs have been used. It’s an alloy made up of copper and different material," Rajeev Pabuwal said. The tableware and silverware designs reflect India's rich heritage and global prominence, according to the manufacturers.

"Earlier, we used to import goods from other countries but all these silverware, which you can see has been designed and made in India itself. It is a really good effort to promote 'Make in India' and 'Made in India'. We have created a fusion of semi-machined hand craftsmanship with contemporary casting techniques," he added.

He said special silverware has been crafted for placing the garland and other items, which will be used for welcoming VVIP guests. "There is a peacock as you can see here, motifs of flowers, peacock, our national animal grace the plates and especially banana leafs thali. Everything is highly silver-plated," said Rajeev Pabuwal, who claims to have created silverware for various key events in the past as well.

(With inputs from agencies)