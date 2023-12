New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) French President Emmanuel Macron is set to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, people familiar with the development said on Friday.

India had invited US President Joe Biden to grace the occasion but he expressed inability to travel to New Delhi in January.

French President Macron has been invited as the Republic Day chief guest, the people cited above said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)