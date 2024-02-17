Free snacks, nap rooms and more: Microsoft employees' office perks video goes viral

Not every employee finds a luxurious workplace relatable. Maintaining a work-life balance is crucial for everyone, as individuals juggle multiple responsibilities simultaneously.

While many companies offer basic amenities such as food, travel facilities, and occasional work-from-home options, Microsoft goes above and beyond for its employees. Recently, a group of Microsoft employees in Hyderabad shared a reel on Instagram, following the 'of course' trend, where they discussed the perks they enjoy at work.

The caption of the video read: "Of course we work at Microsoft. Please comment the things that you can relate to working at Microsoft. "In the video, employees display different aspects of their workspace. They mention the "beautiful campus", a vending machine for snacks, Microsoft T-shirts, work-life balance, and remote work options. Microsoft says that the Hyderabad office spans 54 acres, offering modern facilities and eco-friendly infrastructure.

Amenities include a 24x7 multi-cuisine cafeteria, informal meeting areas on each floor, and hot filter coffee. The campus features a gym, round-the-clock ambulance services, and a pharmacy. There's also an outdoor amphitheatre and air-conditioned bus services with Wi-Fi.



The video received positive feedback from employees and observers. Microsoft Life, the company's official handle, appreciated the post informally.

The also pointed out the presence of a "nap room" provided by the company. The video attracted various comments, some unrelated to Microsoft employees.

"We aren't Microsoft employees, of course we are jealous," one comment read. Another user pointed out, "We are unemployed, of course we get scoldings from everyone."

"We are Amazon employees, but we don't get Amazon Prime or coupons," mentioned a third commenter. "We are not Microsoft employees, of course we want to crack the interview," posted a fourth.