Fourth Dimension to hold 5th South India Media Summit 2024 in Kochi on Sept 27

Media outsourcing company Fourth Dimension Media Solutions has announced the fifth edition of the South India Media Summit 2024, to be held on September 27 at the Le Meridien in Kochi.



The event will bring together industry leaders, media professionals, and brand experts for a day of discussions and networking on topics of relevance in today’s world.

The Federal is the digital news partner of the event.

Key topics at summit

According to a Fourth Dimension press release, the South India Media Summit 2024 will be a platform for in-depth exploration of critical topics shaping the media landscape in South India.

From examining the role and responsibility of media in shaping public opinion and driving social change to discussing the success factors of retail brands in Southern India, the summit will offer a diverse range of perspectives and insight, said the release.

Key topics at the summit will include the nuances of mobile advertising in the region, the intricate media ecosystem in South India, and the challenges faced by national media agencies in adapting to regional dynamics.

Additionally, the rise of connected TV, the outreach of radio in smaller towns, and the evolving competition in the television industry will be discussed. Furthermore, the summit will dive into the use of regional brand ambassadors by national brands, the relationship between print and digital media, and the growth and acceptance of digital media among audiences in South India.

The event will also assess the burgeoning growth of OTT platforms and explore the dynamic relationship between cinema and OTT services in the region.

'Kochi is a very important market'

“The southern media and communications business has always been a challenge for most of the media practitioners. Fourth Dimension had pioneered this for more than a decade in bringing broadcasters, media veterans and advertisers under one roof. Kochi is a very important market for most in media keeping in mind the ever growing clientele basis which has now become national, we take pride in bringing South India Media Summit – Season 5 to God’s Own Country,” said Shankar B, CEO, Fourth Dimension Media Solutions.



