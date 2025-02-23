Fourth batch of Indian deportees from US lands in Delhi; over 50 still held in Panama

A fourth group of Indian nationals deported from the United States reportedly landed in Delhi on Sunday (February 23). The group of 12 individuals travelled via Panama, with four of them returning to Amritsar, Punjab.

Intensified crackdown

This is the latest in a series of deportation flights under the US administration’s intensified crackdown on illegal immigration. The previous three flights brought back a total of 344 deportees, with arrivals recorded as follows:

February 5: 104 deportees landed in Amritsar

February 15: 116 deportees returned

February 16: Another 112 individuals were returned.

Indian nationals held in Panama

Meanwhile, nearly 300 more illegal immigrants, including over 50 believed to be Indian nationals, remain in a hotel in Panama as authorities process their return. These individuals were relocated there as part of a transit arrangement between the US and Panama, with costs covered by the American government.

40% refused voluntary repatriation

Reports indicate that about 40 per cent of these deportees have refused voluntary repatriation, prompting United Nations agencies to explore alternative options. Human rights organisations have raised concerns over their prolonged confinement and the conditions they face during transit.

Indian authorities are currently working to verify the identities of those in Panama to facilitate their return. Officials have assured that necessary assistance will be provided to all Indian nationals affected by these deportations.