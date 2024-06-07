4 Indian medical students drown in river in Russia; one rescued

Jishan Ashpak Pinjari, one of the four Indian students who tragically drowned in the Volkhov river, near St Petersburg in Russia, was on a video call with parents when he and the three others drowned in the river, a family member said on Friday (June 7).

The four, Harshal Anantrao Desale, Jishan Ashpak Pinjari, Jia Firoj Pinjari and Malik Gulamgous Mohammad Yakub, students of the Yaroslav-the-Wise Novgorod State University, were taking a walk along the Volkhov river, when they entered the waters, an official said.

Local media reports said that a female Indian student, who waded out from the beach on the river Volkhov, got into trouble and four of her companions tried to save her.

In their attempt to save her, three others also drowned in the river.

Another student, Nisha Bhupesh Sonawane, survived when she was pulled to safety by local people. She is currently under the care of local medical staff, the official said.

The four students - two boys and two girls aged 18-20, were studying at the nearby Novgorod State University in Veliky Novgorod city.

The Indian missions in the country were coordinating with Russian authorities to send their bodies to their relatives as soon as possible.

"We are working to send the bodies to the relatives as soon as possible. Proper treatment is also being provided to the student whose life has been saved," the Embassy of India in Moscow said on X.

The Consulate General of India in St Petersburg said these students were pursuing medical education at Veliky Novgorod State University.

"Sincere condolences to the bereaved families," it posted on X.

"The bereaved families have been contacted and assured of all the possible help," it said.

Family pleaded not to enter river waters

Jishan and Jia were siblings and hailed from Amalner in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra. Harshal Desale belonged to Bhadgaon, also in Jalgaon district.

“When they entered the Volkhov river, Jishan made a video call to his family. His father and other family members were pleading with Jishan and others to come out of the river waters when a strong wave swept them away,” a family member told local media.

In a message to the Indian envoy to Russia, the administration of Yaroslav-the-Wise Novgorod State University has expressed condolences over the tragedy.

“The students were taking a walk near the city's beach along the Volkhov river, in the evening, during their study-free time. The tragedy was accidental and unexpected. Nisha Bhupesh Sonawane survived. Now she is under the care of medical staff,” a university oficial said.

The university's representatives are monitoring her state closely and doing everything that is possible to help her, he added.

“The university informed the parents immediately and is currently working closely with all respective agencies in the Russian Federation,” he said. The university has requested the Indian envoy for assistance in repatriation of the students' bodies to India, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)