Four dead as tourist vehicle from Tamil Nadu plunges into gorge in Kerala's Idukki

Idukki (Kerala), Mar 19 (PTI) A Tempo Traveller carrying tourists from Tamil Nadu fell into a gorge near Adimali in this hilly Kerala district on Tuesday, resulting in the death of four persons, including a three-year-old girl.

Initially three persons, including the minor girl, died in the accident, police said.

Hours later, one more person, who was undergoing treatment, succumbed to his injuries, the police added.

The exact cause of the accident is not yet known, but police speculate that the driver might have been inexperienced on hilly terrain and winding roads.

The officer said that the accident occurred around 6 pm when the vehicle carrying 14 tourists was on the way to Anakulam at Mankulam here.

The tourists hailed from different parts of Tamil Nadu, including Theni and Tirunelveli, police said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)