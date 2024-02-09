Bharat Ratna for MS Swaminathan, PV Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh

Former prime ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh as well as agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday (February 9).



The Union government had earlier announced the country's highest civilian honour for former Deputy PM and BJP stalwart LK Advani and former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur.

“Delighted to share that our former Prime Minister, Shri PV Narasimha Rao Garu, will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna. As a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao Garu served India extensively in various capacities…His visionary leadership was instrumental in making India economically advanced, laying a solid foundation for the country's prosperity and growth. Narasimha Rao Garu’s tenure as Prime Minister was marked by significant measures that opened India to global markets, fostering a new era of economic development,” Modi said on X.





Award amid BJP-RLD alliance talk



“Chaudhary Charan Singh dedicated his life to the welfare of farmers... whether as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh or Home Minister of the country, and even as MLA, he always gave impetus to nation building. He stood against the Emergency (and) his dedication to our farmer brothers and sisters is inspiring,” Modi said.



Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Singh, grandson of former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh, took to X to share his happiness after PM Modi announced Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, for former PM. Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet, the RLD leader in a short message said: “Dil Jeet Liya (You have won hearts)”



Bharat Ratna for Chaudhary Charan Singh comes amid reports of a seat-sharing deal between the BJP and the Rashtriya Lok Dal - founded by his son Ajit Singh and now led by his grandson, Jayant Chaudhary.





Architect of green revolution



“Swaminathan made monumental contributions to country in agriculture and farmers’ welfare,” Modi said.

“It is a matter of immense joy that the Government of India is conferring the Bharat Ratna on Dr MS Swaminathan Ji, in recognition of his monumental contributions to our nation in agriculture and farmers’ welfare. He played a pivotal role in helping India achieve self-reliance in agriculture during challenging times and made outstanding efforts towards modernizing Indian agriculture. Dr Swaminathan’s visionary leadership has not only transformed Indian agriculture but also ensured the nation’s food security and prosperity,” tweeted the prime minister.



