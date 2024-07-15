Former IAS officer turned actor under attack over disability claims

A former IAS officer who quit last year to become an actor is facing questions over a locomotor disability he claimed to have, after his dance and gym videos went viral on social media.

Abhishek Singh claimed to have the disability apparently to avail concessions in the selection process of the government’s Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Abhishek defiant

The 2011 batch officer, who resigned from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 2023, has refuted the allegation.

Several users commented on the videos shared by Singh and demanded greater transparency and accountability in the bureaucratic selection process.

Singh, however, remained defiant, saying he was being targeted for backing reservations.

"Although I am not affected by any criticism, this is the first time I am answering my critics because my supporters asked me to. Since I started supporting reservations, anti-reservationists have targeted me,” he said.



“They question my caste and my job. Let me tell you, I have achieved everything through hard work and courage, not through reservation," he said on X.

"I have done social work through my initiatives like United by Blood and the No-Shame Movement without government help. I believe that reservation in government jobs should be according to the population, and I will work towards that. If you think you have talent, stop trying for government jobs and excel in business, sports or acting. There is no reservation there," he added. “I move on the strength of my talent, confidence and courage," he said.

Puja Khedkar case

The controversy follows that of the 2023 batch IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who is facing an inquiry over charges that she misused power and sought perks she is not entitled to.



Khedkar also claimed to be visually and mentally impaired in an affidavit submitted to the UPSC but refused to undergo mandatory medical tests to confirm those.

The central government has formed a one-member committee to look into the allegations. She may be sacked if the charges against her are proved.