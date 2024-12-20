Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala dies at 89

Former Haryana chief minister and INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala died at his residence in Gurugram on Friday (December 20). He was 89.

An INLD spokesperson said, Chautala, a five-time chief minister of Haryana and former deputy prime minister Devi Lal's son, suffered a cardiac arrest at his Gurugram home and was immediately rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

He is survived by his five children including politicians Abhay Singh Chautala and Ajay Singh Chautala.

More inputs awaited