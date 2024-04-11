The Federal
Gupta had blamed his "constant humiliation and character assassination by a leader connected with communication department" of the Congress for his decision to quit the party. Photo: X | @rohanrgupta

Former Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta joins BJP

Rohan Gupta, who had resigned from the Congress last month, joined the BJP, marking the defection of yet another visible Opposition face to the ruling party

11 April 2024 8:19 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-04-11 08:19:58.0)

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, yet another visible Opposition face has jumped ship and joined the BJP.

Former Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta, who had resigned from the Congress last month, joined the BJP on Thursday (April 11). It marks the defection of yet another visible Opposition face to the ruling party.

Gupta, along with some other leaders, joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and its national general secretary Vinod Tawde.

Last month, after withdrawing his candidature from Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency, he had resigned from the Congress.

Gupta had blamed his "constant humiliation and character assassination by a leader connected with communication department" of the Congress for his decision.

Recently, another former Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh had also joined the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies)

