Former Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta joins BJP

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, yet another visible Opposition face has jumped ship and joined the BJP.

Former Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta, who had resigned from the Congress last month, joined the BJP on Thursday (April 11). It marks the defection of yet another visible Opposition face to the ruling party.

Gupta, along with some other leaders, joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and its national general secretary Vinod Tawde.

Former Congress leader from Gujarat, Rohan Gupta joins Bharatiya Janata Party, in Delhi



On March 22, he resigned from Congress party alleging "constant humiliation" and "character assassination" by a Congress leader connected with the party's communication department pic.twitter.com/iN4j45ayHa — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2024

Last month, after withdrawing his candidature from Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency, he had resigned from the Congress.

Gupta had blamed his "constant humiliation and character assassination by a leader connected with communication department" of the Congress for his decision.

Recently, another former Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh had also joined the BJP.

