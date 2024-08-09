Flexi, tatkal, premium tatkal fares account for 5% of Railways revenue in last 5 yrs: Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Railways earned approximately 5 per cent of its total revenue from flexi fare, tatkal and premium tatkal tickets from 2018-19 to 2022-23, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Vaishnaw gave the information responding CPI (M) MP John Brittas, who wanted the details of revenue earned by Railways on account of flexi fare, tatkal, premium tatkal and cancellation of tickets during last five years till March 3, 2024 and for the first quarter of 2024-25.

Brittas also asked, "Whether the whole amount paid by a person for booking an unconfirmed ticket will be refunded in case of automatic cancellation of ticket by Railways itself owing to unavailability of berths." "Revenue earned by Railways on account of flexi fare, tatkal and premium tatkal during 2018-19 to 2022-23 is approximately 5% of total revenue earned from passenger services. Moreover, amount credited on account of cancellation of tickets by passengers is not maintained separately," Vaishnaw said.

"In case of waitlisted ticket full refund is made except clerkage charge as applicable," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)