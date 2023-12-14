15 Opposition MPs suspended from Parl; 14 from LS, one from RS

The Lok Sabha today passed a resolution suspending 15 Opposition MPs for the remainder of the session after being named by the Speaker for disrupting House proceedings. The House has been adjourned till 11 am tomorrow.

Amid demands from the Opposition for a statement from home minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the security breach in Lok Sabha, parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi moved two resolutions on separate occasions for the suspension of the MPs.

Of the 15 suspended MPs, nine are from the Congress, two are from the CPM, one from the CPI, and two from the DMK.

Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, Md Javed, VK Shreekandan, Benny Behanan, DMK MPs K Kanimozhi and SR Parthiban, CPM MPs PR Natarajan and S Venkateshan, and CPI MP K Subbarayan are among the suspended.

The MPs have been suspended for the remainder of the winter session for protesting in the House and demanding discussion on the security breach in Parliament on December 13.



Before their suspension, the MPs moved into the Well of the House raising slogans with demand of a statement from the government on the Wednesday security breach. The House witnessed the first adjournment during the question hour when it was adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition's uproar. At 2 pm, Joshi read a statement on behalf of the government and said the internal security in Parliament comes under the purview of the Speaker. Earlier, Joshi moved a resolution amid the din in the Lok Sabha to suspend five MPs. "I move the following that this House having taken misconduct of T N Prathapan, Hibi Eden, Jothimani, Ramya Haridas and Dean Kuriakose Kuryakus in utter disregard to the House and the authority of this Chair and having been named by the chair ...to be suspended from the service of the House for reminder session," the resolution read. B Mahtab was chairing the proceedings. The House was then adjourned till 3 pm. As soon as the House met at 3 pm, Joshi moved a second resolution to suspend VK Sreekandan (Cong), Benny Behanan (Cong), Mohammad Jawed (Cong), PR Natarajan (CPI-M), Kanimozhi (DMK), K Subbarayan (CPI), SR Parthiban (DMK), S Venkatesan (CPI-M), and Manickam Tagore (Cong). An MP claimed later that SR Parthiban was named among the suspended MPs even as he is not present in Delhi and is in Chennai. The House was adjourned to meet again on Friday. Some of the suspended members continued to protest in the House even after the adjournment. A few of them came out after some time.

There is comedy in this suspension, S R Parthiben has been named in the list, he wasn’t even in the LS today. I guess they can’t make out one Tamilan from another:) https://t.co/ZtakkxLRGX — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) December 14, 2023

In Rajya Sabha

