First meet of INDIA coordination committee held; seat-sharing talks to begin

The first meeting of the coordination committee of the INDIA leaders was held at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday (September 13) and was attended by 12 member parties.

TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee did not attend because of being summoned by the ED, while CPM has not yet named its nominee to the panel. TMC did not nominate any leader to attend the meeting in Abhishek’s place.

According to the statement released by the committee, the first joint rally of INDIA leaders will be held in Bhopal in the first week of October, focusing on the issue of price rise, unemployment, and corruption in the BJP.

The coordination committee also accepted recommendations made by the alliance’s sub-group on media strategy to boycott panel discussions and shows hosted by anchors who are known for their pro-BJP bias. A list of these anchors is being prepared.

Seat-sharing

No concrete decision has been taken yet on the tricky issue of seat-sharing. According to the statement, the committee has “decided to start the process for determining seat sharing”.

Leaders have reportedly agreed to determine the constituencies for which seat-sharing can be achieved. Further discussions on the issue will continue.

INDIA constituents will reportedly nominate a person each to carry forward talks on the specific issue of seat-sharing. However, there is no clarity yet on whether the alliance will formally constitute a separate sub-group to look into the tricky issue.

The parties present in the meeting also agreed to take up the issue of caste census.