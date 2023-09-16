First meeting of committee on 'one nation one poll' set for Sept 23: Kovind

Former president Ram Nath Kovind, who chairs the high-level committee tasked with examining and making recommendations for simultaneous polls, announced that the inaugural meeting will take place on September 23.

The government on September 2 notified the eight-member committee to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats.



"The first meeting will take place on September 23," Kovind told reporters here on Saturday (September 16).

He was in Bhubaneswar to attend the convocation of a private university.

(With agency inputs)