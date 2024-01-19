First look of Ram Lalla's idol inside Ayodhya temple revealed

Ayodhya (UP), Jan 19 (PTI) The first image of the Ram Lalla idol became public on Friday, three days before the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony here on January 22.

The statue carved in black stone has its eyes covered with a yellow cloth and is adorned with a garland of roses, Sharad Sharma, an office-bearer of the Vishva Hindu Parishad told PTI.

In the picture released by VHP, Ram Lalla is in a standing posture.

On Thursday afternoon, the new idol of Lord Ram was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, ahead of the consecration ceremony.

The 51-inch idol of Lord Ram as a child, sculpted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was brought to the temple on Wednesday night. This was done amid chanting of prayers, according to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust.

Dixit said the 'pradhan sankalp' was performed by Anil Mishra, a member of the trust.

"The idea behind the 'pradhan sankalp' is that the 'pratishtha' of Lord Ram is being done for the welfare of all, for the welfare of the nation, for the welfare of humanity and also for those who contributed to this work (related to the temple).

"Apart from this, other rituals were also performed. 'Vastras' were also given to Brahmins and work has been assigned to everyone," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, which is expected to be opened to the public the next day.

Temple trust general secretary Champat Rai had told reporters here on Monday that the consecration ceremony will begin at 12:20 pm and is expected to be completed by 1 pm on January 22.

Rituals leading to the consecration ceremony have already begun at the temple. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said Ram Lalla has been installed in the temple and the entire country is awaiting the consecration ceremony.

"Ramlalla has been installed in the temple. All arrangements, including that of infrastructure, medical facilities and medicines have been made," Pathak told PTI.

Anticipating a huge influx of devotees, the Health Department has intensified its preparations.

Dr Sanjay Jain, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Ayodhya, said the department is collaborating with the Shri Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra trust to establish first aid units at 16 key locations within the event area.

He said the first aid units will have a doctor, pharmacist and a ward boy. They are strategically planned for crowded locations such as the Saket Petrol Pump, Kanak Bhawan and Hanuman Garhi.

Each unit will be equipped with necessary medical supplie, including medicines, a nebulizer, oxygen facilities and the capability to conduct blood sugar tests. Additionally, the Health Department is establishing two hospitals with capacities of 10 and 20 beds respectively, where doctors will be available to attend patients.

Besides, arrangements for 40 ambulances are also being made, which will be stationed at various important locations in Ayodhya.

The Health Department has reserved 190 beds for emergency situations in the district's medical college, Shri Ram Chikitsalaya Ayodhya, District Hospital Ayodhya, Mahila District Hospital and Kumarganj Hospital.

During the consecration ceremony, if anyone faces a medical emergency, they will be initially taken to the two hospitals set up in the event area for treatment. If their condition does not improve, they will be referred to the Shri Ram Hospital. PTI

