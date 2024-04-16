Firing at Salman Khan’s house: Accused conducted recce of area thrice before attack, say cops

The two accused arrested in the firing outside actor Salman Khan’s Bandra home did a survey of the locality at least thrice before the incident, a senior police official said on Tuesday (April 16).

The duo – Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) – both residents of Bihar, were on the run after the firing incident outside Khan's house at the Galaxy Apartment in Bandra area on Sunday (April 14) morning. They were arrested late on Monday (April 15) from Mata No Madh village in Gujarat's Kutch district, police said.

Vicky was riding a motorcycle at the time of the incident. Sagar, who was riding pillion, allegedly fired at the actor's house, a police official said.

The two men were brought to Mumbai by a flight on Tuesday morning, Mumbai's Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Lakhmi Gautam said at a press briefing.

After their medical check-up, they were produced before a court which remanded them in police custody till April 25, he said.

Accused fired five rounds at Khan’s house

"The accused persons carried out a recce around Khan's house three times" before the firing incident, the official said.

He said the accused on Sunday shot five rounds at Khan’s house – one hit the wall and another the gallery of Khan's residence.

During the probe into the incident, a Facebook post claiming responsibility for the firing had surfaced. The post was uploaded allegedly by Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, according to the police.

"So far, Anmol Bishnoi's role is primarily visible in the crime and we are investigating it," the official said.

A preliminary probe suggested that both Sagar and Vicky were hired by the gang of Lawrence Bishnoi to open fire at Khan's house, Deputy Inspector General of Kutch-West, Mahendra Bagadiya, said earlier in the day.

While Sagar fired at Khan's house, Vicky was in touch with the gang members, Bagadiya said, adding that the two men have admitted to the crime.

(With inputs from agencies)