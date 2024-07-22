Fire breaks out on INS Brahmaputra at dockyard, ship lists to one side

An indigenous frigate ship undergoing refit at Mumbai’s Naval Dockyard was partially damaged in a fire on Sunday (July 21) evening.

Details about the extent of the damage caused to the ship, reported to be the INS Brahmaputra, due to the fire are not available.

No casualties

Though news agency PTI reported that there were no casualties in the incident, NDTV reported quoting the Indian Navy that a junior sailor was missing.

The Navy said in a statement an inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the fire, which was detected by the ship’s duty staff while carrying out routine maintenance work.

“A fire broke out onboard an Indian Naval Ship undergoing refit at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai on 21 July 2024 evening,” the Navy stated.

Ship lying on its side

“The ship’s firefighting team immediately commenced firefighting action and was augmented by the fire brigade from the Naval dockyard, Mumbai and other units in the vicinity. The fire has been brought under control and no casualties have been reported in the incident,” the Navy said.

However, according to the NDTV report, the Navy said the ship has now listed to one side and could not be brought to an upright position. Commissioned into the Navy in April 2000, the INS Brahmaputra is manned by 40 officers and 330 sailors. The 125-metre-long ship is fitted with a range of guns, missiles, and torpedo launchers.

(With agency inputs)