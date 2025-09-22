‘India has a geopolitical stake’: Finnish President on Ukraine war

Finland's President Alexander Stubb has said that India should play a key role in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict as it has a “geopolitical stake” in the issue, adding that he has been speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the situation in Ukraine.

‘Need to get India involved’

Speaking at the Helsinki Security Forum 2025, the Finnish President also said that it was necessary to get India involved in the efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

"I've been speaking to PM Modi recently about the situation in Ukraine. India has a geopolitical stake here. So we need to get them involved," said Stubb as quoted by ANI.

The Finnish President’s comments come at a time when the trade relations between India and US have witnessed tension with President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a cumulative tariff of 50 per cent on India out of which 25 per cent is a penalty for New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil, which the administration has claimed was being used by Moscow to fund its war in Ukraine.

Calls for Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

Stubb said that the first step in the Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations is a ceasefire followed by a formal date for a bilateral meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"First, we need a ceasefire; only then can we begin peace negotiations. We also need a formal date for a bilateral meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin, and only after that, Zelenskyy can reach out to Putin by phone to discuss what the agenda could possibly be,” said Stubb.

Bats for sanctions on Russia

The Finnish President further stated that it was necessary to keep up the pressure on Russia with economic sanctions while simultaneously continuing to provide military aid to Ukraine.

"Meanwhile, we need to continue ramping up economic sanctions on Russia, and we also need to ramp up the military capabilities of Ukraine by providing them with all necessary defence means," he said.

Asked about the outcome of the meeting between European leaders and US President Donald Trump in Washington last month, Stubb said that work was going on long-term security commitments.

"We are working on the idea of European security arrangements or security guarantees, and on the military side, they are pretty much ready," he added.

Modi-Stubb talk on Ukraine

Stubb's comments come days after he spoke to PM Modi in August over the phone. Following the call, the MEA stated that the Finnish President had shared his assessment of the recent meetings held between the leaders of Europe, the United States and Ukraine in Washington on the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.

PM Modi reiterated India’s steadfast support for a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and restoration of peace and stability.

"Had a good conversation with President Alexander Stubb. Finland is a valued partner in the EU. Discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in key sectors such as trade, technology and sustainability. Exchanged perspectives on the ongoing efforts for peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine,” stated PM Modi in a post on X.