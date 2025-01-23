Finished almost all ideological tasks in last ten years: Amit Shah

Ahmedabad, Jan 23 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said "almost all" pending ideological tasks including the abrogation of Article 370 have been completed by the Narendra Modi government, and it will continue on the same path in its third tenure. The senior BJP leader was speaking after inaugurating the Hindu Spiritual & Service Fair, also known as `Hindu Adhyatmik Seva Mela', at the Gujarat University grounds here.

There was a time when Hindus hesitated to disclose their identity in their own country, he claimed.

"In ten years, the situation has changed. Now, almost all the pending works as per our ideology have been completed, be it the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, abolition of triple talaq and implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC)," he said.

Notably, while the UCC has not been implemented at the national level, BJP-ruled Uttarakhand has introduced it and Shah had told the Rajya Sabha last month that it would be implemented in all the states.

While the Modi government completed these unfinished works in ten years, earlier governments had not touched them for 70 years, Shah further said in his speech here.

The Modi government will continue in the same direction in its third tenure, he added.

He also noted that it was a matter of pride that "170 countries accepted Yoga." "During the G20 Summit, leaders from across the world came here and offered their tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, which is also a matter of pride for us. The government was successful in bringing back nearly 350 stolen idols of our deities from across the world," the Union minister said.

Talking about the Hindu Adhyatmik Seva Mela, Shah said Hindu temples and organisations served society in various ways including educating tribals or providing healthcare to lakhs of poor citizens, but never publicized their work.

He thanked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for bringing all such service-oriented Hindu organisations under one roof through this event so that people understand the contribution of these institutions.

The Seva Mela has some 200 stalls of Hindu organisations working for the betterment of society, including one dedicated to Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar, the 18th century ruler of Indore state who restored nearly 200 temples including Somnath which were destroyed by Muslim invaders, he noted. PTI

