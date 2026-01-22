FICCI FLO Chennai backs mental health initiatives via Live Love Laugh partnership

FICCI FLO Chennai, the women’s wing of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, has partnered with the Live Love Laugh Foundation to support community-based mental health initiatives.

The collaboration was highlighted at Mind Matters, a dialogue on mental health held in Chennai on January 21. The Federal was the media partner of the event that brought together leaders from the social sector to discuss awareness, stigma reduction and the need for sustained interventions, particularly beyond urban centres.

CEOs discuss mental health

The session featured Anisha Padukone, CEO of the Live Love Laugh Foundation, in conversation with Rinku Mecheri, CEO of Giving Matters. As part of its quarterly focus on mental health, FICCI FLO Chennai is supporting Live Love Laugh through a project funded by crowdfunding contributions from its members.

FICCI FLO Chennai works across leadership development, entrepreneurship and social impact. Through its Chennai chapter, the organisation seeks to address emotional well-being, recognising the pressures faced by women in balancing their professional, personal and caregiving roles.

The partnership aims to strengthen long-term community-level mental health efforts, particularly for vulnerable and marginalised populations.

Community-level support

Founded in 2015 by actor Deepika Padukone, the Live Love Laugh Foundation focuses on mental health through awareness, education and grassroots interventions. Speaking at the event, Anisha Padukone, who is a professional golfer and Deepika's sister, said mental health must be treated as a priority rather than an afterthought.

“Mental illness doesn’t really come with a reason,” she said, adding that greater visibility does not necessarily translate into understanding. “Visibility is not the same as being understood.”

Live Love Laugh’s flagship rural programme focuses on early identification, referral and support at the community level. In Tamil Nadu, the foundation has implemented initiatives in districts including Tiruvallur, Madurai and Theni. While cultural contexts shape how mental illness is perceived, Anisha said its underlying nature remains consistent across regions.

“No life should be lost to mental illness,” Anisha said, underscoring the importance of timely intervention.

A 'silent pandemic'

Referring to the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, Anisha noted that while the legislation recognised mental healthcare as a legal right, gaps remain in awareness and implementation, particularly outside major cities.

The discussion also addressed common misconceptions, with speakers cautioning against dismissive responses such as telling someone to “snap out of it”. Anisha emphasised that mental health exists on a continuum and is distinct from mental illness.

Describing mental illness as a “silent pandemic”, Anisha noted that it can surface at any stage of life. The event underscored the role of platforms such as FICCI FLO in enabling sustained partnerships to expand awareness, reduce stigma and support community-based care.