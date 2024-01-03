Female govt employees can now choose children over spouse for pension

Female government employees or pensioners can now ask the government to grant their family pension to their eligible child or children on their own demise instead of their spouse.

This follows an amendment to the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021 introduced on Tuesday by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare department.

Progressive amendment

The amendment, seen as a progressive step, addresses situations where marital discord leads to divorce proceedings or in cases related to domestic violence, dowry or other crimes. Earlier, family pension was granted to the spouse of a deceased government servant or pensioner. Other family members were eligible only after the spouse's ineligibility or demise.

The new amendment allows female government servants or pensioners to request that their family pension be granted to their eligible child or children after their own demise, instead of their spouse.

Written request

In such cases, the female government servant or pensioner must make a written request to the concerned head in office. If the female government servant or pensioner passes away during any ongoing legal proceedings, the family pension will be disbursed accordingly.

If the female government servant is survived by a widower with no eligible child, the family pension will be payable to the widower.

Mental issues

If the widower is the guardian of a minor child or a child suffering from a mental disorder, the family pension will be payable to the widower as long as he is the guardian.Once the child attains majority and remains eligible for family pension, it will be paid directly to the child.

If the deceased female government servant or pensioner is survived by a widower and children who have attained majority but are still eligible for family pension, the family pension will be payable to such children.

After all eligible children cease to be eligible for family pension, it will become payable to the widower until his death or remarriage, whichever occurs first.

"This amendment is progressive in nature and would empower women employees/pensioners significantly," an official statement said.