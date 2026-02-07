February 7 News Live: Make-in-India gets a big boost, says PM Modi on Indo-US trade deal
- 7 Feb 2026 11:58 AM IST
Kerala: CPI leader Binoy Viswam says new CM will be decided after assembly polls
CPI’s Kerala state secretary Binoy Viswam on Saturday (February 7) expressed confidence that the LDF would form its third consecutive government after winning the upcoming assembly polls, and said the new chief minister would be decided after the results.
“The ‘Left ideology’ will lead the ruling LDF in the crucial elections,” he said while talking to the media.
When asked whether Pinarayi Vijayan would continue to be the CM if the LDF comes to power again, Viswam said it would be discussed among the coalition partners and the final decision would be taken by the CPI(M).
"It will be decided after the voting and the LDF gets the majority. All parties (within LDF) will discuss the matter. Based on that, the major party will take the final decision. Here CPI(M) is the major party and so they will decide," he said.
The Left leader further said that CM Vijayan has a prominent role in the campaigning as he has been the head of the LDF government which has ruled the state for the past 10 years. The stands and policies adopted by him definitely have their significance, Viswam said. He also said as a major party in the LDF, the CPI(M) has the "political maturity" to select the new chief minister.
- 7 Feb 2026 11:53 AM IST
PM's visit to Tamil Nadu rescheduled to March 1: Nainar Nagenthran
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Madurai has been rescheduled from February 28 to March 1, Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran has said, and claimed that a few parties would join the NDA ahead of his visit.
Stating that the BJP has planned a massive meeting in Madurai in which all the NDA leaders will share the dais with the Prime Minister, Nagenthran said Modi was likely to visit the Tirupparankundram Murugan temple. The Prime Minister will address the rally at Mandela Nagar near the Madurai airport. The people in the area are in anguish that they could not light the Karthigai Deepam atop the Deepathoon (stone pillar) despite a court ruling in their favour, Nagenthran said.
Speaking to reporters in Tirunelveli on February 6, Nagenthran took a dig at actor-politician Vijay over the Madras High Court confirming Rs 1.5 crore fine levied by the Income Tax department on the actor and said, "They started blowing the whistle (against him). We will play the drums now."
Whistle is the election symbol of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founded by Vijay. The actor has been highly critical of the BJP and its ally the AIADMK and had said that the battle in the upcoming Assembly election was only between the TVK and the DMK.
- 7 Feb 2026 9:49 AM IST
Sabarimala gold loss case: TDB to examine if Kandararu Rajeevaru should continue as chief priest
The TDB will examine whether Sabarimala chief priest Kandararu Rajeevaru should continue in his position in view of the allegations against him in connection with the misappropriation of gold from the Lord Ayyappa shrine, a member of the Board said on Saturday (February 7).
Advocate P D Santhosh Kumar, member-II of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), told a TV channel that as Rajeevaru stands accused in the matter, it needs to be examined if he can continue in that role as it may create concerns among devotees.
The Board will also consider the Kerala High Court's view before taking a decision, Kumar said.
He further said that the Board was always with the devotees and would always take a stand that protects their beliefs and ensures the development of Sabarimala.
Rajeevaru is the 16th accused in the case related to the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the 13th accused in the case pertaining to the loss of gold from the door frames of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum).
The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the cases, has alleged that he was aware that gold-clad plates were removed from the Sabarimala temple without completing prescribed procedures and failed to report the matter to the concerned authorities in 2019.
- 7 Feb 2026 9:37 AM IST
6 killed as truck rams into bus on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura
Six people were killed and one was injured when a container truck rammed into a bus on the Yamuna Expressway in the early hours of Saturday (February 7), police in Mathura said.
The incident occurred around 2.45 am in the Sureer police station area, they said.
According to police, a bus going from Noida to Rasulabad in Kanpur stopped midway for a passenger needing to use the washroom when a container truck rammed into it from the side, leaving six dead and one injured.
The injured person is admitted to the district hospital and is said to be stable, police said. The bus driver and the truck driver managed to flee. Further investigation is underway.
- 7 Feb 2026 8:49 AM IST
New trade deal opens Indian market for US farmers, says US trade body
US President Donald Trump is expanding American farmers and producers’ access to one of the largest economies in the world under a trade deal with India, the United States Trade Representative has (USTR) said.
The agency, responsible for developing and promoting US foreign trade policies, also said that India has committed to eliminating or lowering tariffs for all US industrial goods and a wide array of agricultural products.
"From tree nuts and dried distillers’ grains to red sorghum and fresh and processed fruit, the US-India agreement will provide new market access for American products,” the USTR said in a social media post on Friday local time.
"President Trump is expanding American farmers and producers’ access to one of the largest economies in the world, with India committing to eliminate or lower tariffs for all US industrial goods and a wide array of agricultural products; address long-standing non-tariff barriers to trade; buy more American goods and services and purchase over $500 billion of US products," it said in another post.
Hailing the agreement, US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer said President Donald Trump’s “dealmaking" is unlocking one of the largest economies in the world for American workers and producers.
“Today’s announcement demonstrates the deepening ties between the United States and India as we create new opportunities for farmers and entrepreneurs in both countries,” Greer said in a statement.
- 7 Feb 2026 8:36 AM IST
What PM says about Indo-US trade deal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (February 7) said the interim trade agreement with the US will strengthen 'Make in India' by opening up new opportunities for farmers and entrepreneurs, and create jobs for women and youngsters.
The prime minister also thanked US President Donald Trump for his personal commitment to robust ties between India and the US.
"Great news for India and USA! We have agreed on a framework for an Interim Trade Agreement between our two great nations," Modi said in a post on X.
He said this framework reflected the growing depth, trust and dynamism of the India-US partnership.
"It strengthens 'Make in India' by opening new opportunities for India's hardworking farmers, entrepreneurs, MSMEs, StartUp innovators, fishermen and more. It will generate large-scale employment for women and youngsters," the prime minister said.
Modi said India and the United States share a commitment to promoting innovation, and this framework will further deepen investment and technology partnerships between the two countries.
He said this framework will also strengthen resilient and trusted supply chains and contribute to global growth.
"As India moves forward towards building a Viksit Bharat, we remain committed to building global partnerships that are future-oriented, empower our people and contribute to shared prosperity," the Prime Minister said.
- 7 Feb 2026 8:01 AM IST
'Won't apologise', Trump says after his racist post about Obamas
US President Donald Trump's racist social media post featuring former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, as primates in a jungle was deleted Friday after a backlash from both Republicans and Democrats who criticised the video as offensive.
Trump said later on Friday that he won't apologise for the post. "I didn't make a mistake," he said.
The Republican president's Thursday night post was blamed on a staffer after widespread backlash, from civil rights leaders to veteran Republican senators, for its treatment of the nation's first Black president and first lady. A rare admission of a misstep by the White House, the deletion came hours after press secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed "fake outrage" over the post. After calls for its removal -- including by Republicans -- the White House said a staffer had posted the video erroneously.
The post was part of a flurry of overnight activity on Trump's Truth Social account that amplified his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, despite courts around the country and Trump's first-term attorney general finding no evidence of systemic fraud.
Trump has a record of intensely personal criticism of the Obamas and of using incendiary, sometimes racist, rhetoric -- from feeding the lie that Obama was not a native-born US citizen to crude generalisations about majority-Black countries.
- 7 Feb 2026 7:40 AM IST
India-US trade pact to open $30 trillion market for Indian exporters: Goyal
The India-US trade pact will open a USD 30 trillion market for Indian exporters, especially MSMEs, farmers and fishermen, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.
He said the increase in exports will create lakhs of new job opportunities for the country's women and youth.
"Under the decisive leadership of PM @NarendraModi ji, India has reached a framework for an Interim Agreement with the US. This will open a USD 30 trillion market for Indian exporters, especially MSMEs, farmers and fishermen," Goyal said in a social media post.
As part of this framework, he said, the US will slash reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent, providing a huge market opportunity in key sectors such as textiles and apparel, leather and footwear, plastic and rubber products, organic chemicals, home decor, artisanal products, and select machinery in the world's largest economy.
Additionally, the minister said, tariffs (or import duty) will go down to zero on a wide range of goods, including generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds, and aircraft parts, thereby further enhancing India's export competitiveness and the Make in India campaign.