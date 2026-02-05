Feb 5 News Live: Trump, Xi discuss Iran in wide-ranging call
Catch all the important news updates from India and across the world
Here is the top, trending news of Thursday, February 5, 2026, including Indian politics, states' politics, geopolitics, federal issues, economics, development issues, sports, entertainment, and so on.
Read updates below.
Live Updates
- 5 Feb 2026 7:18 AM IST
Air India Boeing Dreamliner fuel control switch issue: UK seeks details
Air India has been asked by the UK's Civil Aviation Authority to provide details of the incident of a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft facing a fuel control switch issue at London's Heathrow airport before take off for Bengaluru on February 1, a report said.
An Air India pilot reported on February 2 a defect with the fuel control switch of the Boeing 787-8 plane after operating the AI 132 flight. The airline grounded the aircraft for checks after it landed in Bengaluru on February 2.
- 5 Feb 2026 6:41 AM IST
Iran, US agree to hold nuclear talks Friday in Oman
Nuclear talks between Iran and the United States will take place Friday in Oman, the Iranian foreign minister said, as tensions between the countries remain high following Tehran's bloody crackdown on nationwide protests last month.
The announcement by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday came after hours of indications that the anticipated talks were faltering over changes in the format and content of the talks. US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, sent a blunt warning to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ahead of the talks.
"I would say he should be very worried," Trump said of Khamenei in an interview with NBC News.
- 5 Feb 2026 6:40 AM IST
Trump, Xi discuss Iran in wide-ranging call
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the situation in Iran in a wide-ranging call as the US administration pushes Beijing and others to further isolate Tehran.
Trump said the two leaders also discussed a broad range of other critical issues in the US-China relationship, including trade and Taiwan and his plans to visit Beijing in April.
"The relationship with China, and my personal relationship with President Xi, is an extremely good one, and we both realise how important it is to keep it that way," Trump said in a social media posting about the call.
The Chinese government, in a readout of the call, said the two leaders discussed major summits that both nations will host in the coming year that could present opportunities for them to meet. The Chinese statement, however, made no mention of Trump's expected April visit to Beijing.
Trump and Xi discussed Iran as tensions remain high between Washington and Tehran over Iran's bloody crackdown on nationwide protests last month. The US president says he is weighing taking military action against the Middle Eastern country.