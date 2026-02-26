Feb 26 News Live | North Korea warns it could destroy South if threatened
Catch all the important news updates from India and across the world
Here is the top, trending news of Thursday, February 26, 2026, including Indian politics, states' politics, geopolitics, federal issues, economics, development issues, sports, entertainment, and so on.
Read updates below.
Live Updates
- 26 Feb 2026 7:47 AM IST
North Korea warns it could destroy South if threatened, but leaves door open for US dialogue
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un claimed his nuclear-armed country could “completely destroy” South Korea if its security were threatened, reiterating his refusal to engage with Seoul, state media said Thursday. However, he left the door open to dialogue with Washington as he concluded a ruling party congress outlining his policy goals for the next five years.
State media said that Kim also called for developing new weapons systems to bolster his nuclear-armed military, including intercontinental ballistic missiles that could be launched from underwater and an expanded arsenal of tactical nuclear weapons, such as artillery and short-range missiles, targeting South Korea.
He said the accelerated development of his nuclear and missile program “permanently cemented” the country's status as a nuclear weapons state, and called for the United States to discard what he perceives as “hostile" policies toward the North as a precondition for resuming long-stalled dialogue.
The Workers' Party congress, which began last Thursday in Pyongyang, comes as Kim carves out a more forceful regional presence, leveraging his expanding military nuclear program and a growing alignment with Moscow that have deepened his standoffs with Washington and Seoul.
The official Korean Central News Agency said the North staged a military parade at the capital city on Wednesday as it wrapped up the congress, which Kim previously held in 2016 and 2021.
- 26 Feb 2026 7:20 AM IST
Hebrew University thanks PM Modi for his 'courageous' words
The Hebrew University of Jerusalem on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "courageous words" delivered in the Israeli Knesset (parliament), emphasising that it translates "diplomatic milestones into deep academic collaborations." "Thank you, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, for the warm and courageous words you delivered this evening from the podium of the Knesset", the Israeli university said.
Re-iterating India's uncompromising policy of "zero tolerance" against terrorism, Modi, amid a standing ovation from Israeli lawmakers, said, "We feel your pain. We share your grief. India stands with Israel, firmly, with full conviction, in this moment, and beyond." "No cause can justify the murder of civilians. Nothing can justify terrorism," he added.
Last week, the Hebrew University signed an MoU with Nalanda University. A delegation led by Prof Guy Harpaz, the Vice President of Hebrew University for International Affairs, visited India to strengthen academic ties with institutions across the country.
"The deep partnership between our nations is also reflected in the academic sphere," the university stated.
Harpaz is said to have led the discussions on this strategic partnership along with Prof Eviatar Shulman from the Department of Asian Studies and the Department of Comparative Religion.
"By uniting these two world-class centres of learning, Prof Shulman and his colleagues are shattering geographical barriers to foster joint research, integrated teaching, and student exchanges," the university announced.
"At the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, we translate diplomatic milestones into deep academic collaborations that shape the shared future of both nations," it noted.
"We don't just study international connections; we turn them into the foundation for generational scientific excellence," stated the university, which counts Albert Einstein among its founding members.
- 26 Feb 2026 7:16 AM IST
AI Summit protest: Dramatic standoff between Delhi, Shimla police ends after 24 hours
A high-voltage standoff between the police teams of Delhi and Shimla came to an end after a dramatic 24 hours on Thursday morning, after the Delhi Police team was finally cleared to head back to the national capital along with the three Youth Congress activists arrested in connection with the "shirtless protest" at the AI Summit. In the 24-hour stalemate, the Delhi Police team was "detained" for about five hours even after procuring the transit remand from the ACJM.
On Wednesday evening, the Himachal Pradesh Police registered a kidnapping case against the Delhi Police personnel and "detained" their vehicles at the Shogi border near Shimla. This occurred while they were en route to the national capital with the three Youth Congress members in custody.
The three accused, along with members of the Delhi Police, were taken to the residence of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM II) Ekansh Kapil at 1.30 am after undergoing medical examinations at the Deendyal Upadhyay Zonal Hospital in Shimla late Wednesday night. They were granted the transit remand, and they resumed their journey.
However, early Thursday morning, the Delhi police team was detained again at Kanlog in Shimla city. They were instructed to return to the national capital with the accused and a few additional police personnel, while the remaining members were asked to stay behind and cooperate with the investigation into the kidnapping case against them.
The Shimla police also asked the Delhi team to hand over a copy of the digital evidence they possessed, which had allegedly been gathered during the arrest of the activists in Rohru.
The Delhi Police insisted that the safety of the three accused was their responsibility and that they would not leave any of their members behind. They later continued their movement towards Shoghi.
Later at the Shoghi border, however, the Delhi team was detained yet again by the Shimla police at 4 am.
The Shimla police barricaded a vehicle belonging to the Delhi Police, which contained CCTV footage and other evidence. The Delhi Police stated that this vehicle holds digital evidence, accompanying documents, and arms.
During the standoff, the Shimla police sought the keys to the barricaded vehicle, but the Delhi Police refused to hand them over.
- 26 Feb 2026 6:43 AM IST
AI Summit protest: Delhi, Shimla police drama enters wee hours after Youth Congress activists' arrest
The high voltage drama with the Himachal Police "detaining" a 20-member Delhi Police team extended into the wee hours of Thursday, even after the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) granted transit remand for three Youth Congress activists arrested in connection with the "shirtless protest" at the AI Summit to New Delhi.
On Wednesday, the Himachal Pradesh Police registered a kidnapping case against the Delhi Police personnel and "detained" their vehicles at the Shogi border near Shimla. This occurred while they were en route to the national capital with the three Youth Congress members in custody.
The three accused, along with the members of the Delhi Police, were taken to the residence of ACJM II Ekansh Kapil at 1.30 am after undergoing medical examinations at the Deendyal Upadhyay Zonal Hospital in Shimla late Wednesday night. Afterwards, they resumed their journey.
However, early Thursday morning, the Delhi Police team was detained again at Kanlog. The police team was instructed to return to the national capital with the accused, along with a few additional police personnel, while the remaining members were asked to to stay behind and cooperate with the investigation into the kidnapping case against them.
The Shimla police also asked the Delhi team to hand over the copy of the digital evidence they possessed, which had allegedly been gathered when they picked up the activists in Rohru.
The Delhi Police insisted that the safety of the three accused was their responsibility and that they would not leave any of their members behind. They later continued their movement towards Shoghi.
At the Shoghi border, however, the Delhi team was detained yet again by the Shimla police at 4 am. Meanwhile, the Shimla police barricaded a vehicle belonging to the Delhi Police, which is believed to contain CCTV footage and other evidence. The Delhi Police stated that this vehicle holds digital evidence, accompanying documents, and arms.
During the standoff, the Shimla police sought the keys to the barricaded vehicle, but the Delhi Police refused to hand them over.