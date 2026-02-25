Feb 25 News Live | Stock markets rebound in early trade: Sensex jumps 559 points
Catch all the important news updates from India and across the world
Here is the top, trending news of Wednesday, February 25, 2026, including Indian politics, states' politics, geopolitics, federal issues, economics, development issues, sports, entertainment, and so on.
Read updates below.
Live Updates
- 25 Feb 2026 10:14 AM IST
Rupee rises 6 paise to 90.89 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee gained 6 paise to 90.89 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday aided by a weaker greenback and a strong opening in the domestic equity markets.
However, a sharp rise in global crude oil prices and FII outflows prevented sharp gains in the local unit, forex traders said.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.94 against the greenback before rising to 90.89, registering a gain of 6 paise from its previous close.
The rupee traded in a narrow range on Tuesday and settled 6 paise lower at 90.95 against the US dollar.
- 25 Feb 2026 10:14 AM IST
Stock markets rebound in early trade: Sensex jumps 559 points, Nifty climbs to 25,581.70 level
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade on Wednesday, bouncing back from previous session's sharp fall, driven by buying in IT stocks and a positive trend in global markets.
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 558.79 points to 82,784.71 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 157.05 points to 25,581.70.
From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Power Grid and InterGlobe Aviation were the biggest gainers.
State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints and Maruti Suzuki were the laggards.
The BSE IT index traded 2.08 per cent higher at 29,850.09 during initial trade.
IT stocks faced heavy losses on Tuesday amid concerns over artificial intelligence-led disruption.
In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index, Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading significantly higher.
The US market ended higher on Tuesday.
- 25 Feb 2026 10:03 AM IST
PM Modi leaves for Israel for 2-day visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday left for Israel for a two-day visit during which he will have discussions with his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, address the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, and interact with the Indian diaspora.In his departure statement, the prime minister said India and Israel share a robust and multi-faceted strategic partnership that has witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism, and he is looking forward to his meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu. Modi said the visit comes at the invitation of his "dear friend Prime Minister Netanyahu." "I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Netanyahu aimed at further strengthening our cooperation across various domains, including science and technology, innovation, agriculture, water management … defence and security, trade and investment, as well as people-to-people ties," he said.Modi will address the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, becoming the first Indian prime minister to have the honour. During the visit, Modi will also meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog.
- 25 Feb 2026 9:46 AM IST
Trump Repeats India-Pak ceasefire claim, says Pak PM would have died in conflict
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday renewed his claim that he brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, telling lawmakers in his State of the Union address that his intervention prevented a possible nuclear showdown.
Addressing Congress, Trump said the confrontation could have escalated dangerously. “Pakistan and India would have been in a nuclear war,” he said, adding that “35 million people said the Prime Minister of Pakistan (Shehbaz Sharif) would have died if it were not for my involvement," reported the Hindustan Times.
The Republican president has repeatedly said he played a decisive role in calming tensions between the two neighbours. He has argued that trade leverage and tariff threats were used to push both sides toward de-escalation, an assertion New Delhi has not endorsed.
Trump was referring to the May 2025 military standoff that followed the Pahalgam terror attack. While he has reiterated his mediation claim on several occasions, Indian officials have maintained that the May 10 ceasefire understanding resulted from direct bilateral talks, without third-party involvement.
- 25 Feb 2026 9:07 AM IST
Turkish Air Force F-16 crashes near major highway, killing its pilot
A Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed near a highway in western Turkey early Wednesday, killing its pilot, officials and media reports said. Radio and radar contact with the jet was lost shortly after midnight after it took off from the 9th Main Jet Base in Balikesir province, according to a defence ministry statement.Search and rescue operations were immediately launched, the ministry said, adding that the wreckage was soon located and the pilot had been “martyred”. The aircraft went down near a section of the Istanbul–Izmir highway, scattering debris across a wide area, Hurriyet newspaper reported. Security forces, firefighters, and medical teams were dispatched to the scene. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, the ministry said, adding that an investigation would be carried out by an accident inquiry team.
- 25 Feb 2026 9:05 AM IST
Five militants arrested in Manipur
Five militants belonging to different groups were arrested in Manipur, police said on Wednesday (February 25).
Three members of the People's Liberation Army and one of the PREPAK (PRO) were apprehended from the vicinity of Yangoubung village near the Myanmar border in Tengnoupal district on Tuesday, they said. A member of PREPAK was apprehended from Thoubal Haokha Mamang in Thoubal district, they added.
In another operation, arms and ammunition were recovered from Nungai Hill in Imphal East district, police said. Among them were a country-made rifle, a 9 mm pistol, a hand grenade, and five .303 ammunition, they said.
- 25 Feb 2026 8:53 AM IST
Aaditya targets Maharashtra govt as Bajaj Auto chief warns of EV policy 'failure'
Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray has seized on Bajaj Auto MD and CEO Rajiv Bajaj's critical comments about the Maharashtra government's electric vehicle (EV) policy, and blamed the BJP government for its "collapse". Bajaj, in an interview with a news channel, has warned of a possible "failure" of the state government's EV policy.Former Maharashtra minister Thackeray, in a post on X on Tuesday, claimed the BJP-led government allowed a once "active and dynamic" EV policy to collapse. "The EV policy 2021 (brought in by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government) was active and dynamic giving a boost to the entire sector. Businesses, customers, everyone in the EV business considered our policy to be the best in India," he wrote. "Unfortunately, with a change in govt, the BJP's entire focus changed and now we see that a policy that showed success in its initial years, has been made to collapse by the BJP regime," he charged.In the interview, responding to a question on whether states were uniform in disbursing EV subsidies, Bajaj said delays were not uncommon, but dues were eventually cleared. But the situation was different in Maharashtra, he said. "In my 35 years, I have never witnessed anything that I could call a policy failure of government. But I think it is about to happen, with the Maharashtra government's EV policy," Bajaj said, claiming that the subsidies for EVs, which were disbursed until April 2023, have slowed dramatically. He added that most, if not all, of the industry was affected by these delays.
- 25 Feb 2026 8:50 AM IST
Surrender of 4 top Maoists in Telangana turning point against extremism: Chhattisgarh policeThe surrender of Maoists' politburo member Devuji alias Thippiri Tirupati and three other senior operatives in Telangana marks a watershed moment in the fight against Left Wing Extremism (LWE), a senior Chhattisgarh police official has said. The gradual weakening of the Maoist leadership structure points toward the organisation's eventual collapse and the end of decades-long bloodshed, Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range Sundarraj Pattilingam, said on Tuesday. The four senior Maoist cadres - Devuji (62), central committee member Malla Raji Reddy alias Sangram (76), Telangana state committee secretary Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar, and Dandakaranya special zonal committee member Ganganna - were key figures in the top hierarchy of the banned CPI (Maoist) and spent several decades underground, he said. "Their surrender marks a watershed moment in the fight against Left Wing Extremism," the police official said.Their decision to renounce violence and armed struggle reflects a decisive shift in ground realities and a clear acknowledgement that the space for violence is shrinking, while the scope for peace and development continues to expand, he said. "When cadres of such seniority step away after three to four decades underground, it underscores a growing realisation within the ranks that the path of extremism has reached its limits," he said, adding that today's development is both "symbolic and consequential". "It sends a strong signal to the remaining cadres that the movement no longer holds the authority or conviction it once projected. At the same time, it strengthens public confidence that lasting peace is not a distant goal but an emerging reality," he pointed out.The IGP said Bastar, a region that has endured years of violence and disruption, is now poised to accelerate its journey toward lasting stability.He appealed to the remaining cadres to recognise the changing circumstances and return to the mainstream. "The era of violence is drawing to a close, and the future lies in peace, progress and the aspirations of the local communities," Pattilingam highlighted.According to officials, 532 Maoists have been neutralised, 2,704 ultras have surrendered and 2,004 arrested over the past two years in Chhattisgarh.
- 25 Feb 2026 8:43 AM IST
Hope PM Modi mentions genocide in Gaza while addressing Knesset: Priyanka
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday (February 25) hoped Prime Minister Narendra Modi would mention the genocide in Gaza while addressing the Israeli Parliament and demand justice for them. The Congress MP from Wayanad said India must continue to show the light of truth, peace and justice to the world. Her remarks came ahead of Modi's departure for Israel on a two-day visit, during which he is set to hold talks with the top leadership there and address the Knesset (Israeli parliament). In a post on X, Gandhi said, "I hope that the Hon Prime Minister @narendramodi ji mentions the genocide of thousands of innocent men, women and children in Gaza while addressing the Knesset on his upcoming trip to Israel and demands justice for them." She asserted, "India has stood for what is right throughout our history as an independent nation, we must continue to show the light of truth, peace and justice to the world."
Modi's visit begins on Wednesday to shore up bilateral defence and trade cooperation between the two countries. It will be Modi's second visit to Israel in nine years. The India-Israel relationship was elevated to the level of a strategic partnership during Modi's first visit to that country in July 2017. The Congress on Tuesday alleged that the government has abandoned the Palestinians and said the prime minister was going to Israel despite that country's attacks on civilians in Gaza continue "mercilessly".
- 25 Feb 2026 7:06 AM IST
US embassy to offer its first consular services at an Israeli settlement in West Bank
The US embassy in Jerusalem plans to offer consular services for the first time at an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank.
A statement posted Wednesday to the US embassy's account on the social platform X said consular officers “will be providing routine passport services” to US citizens Friday in the West Bank settlement of Efrat. The embassy said a similar outreach service is planned in the coming months in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Illit, calling the services part of its “efforts to reach all Americans.” The US embassy has previously provided consular services in Ramallah and other Palestinian cities in the West Bank.
The move continues a shift in policy under US President Donald Trump's administration, which has been far friendlier to Israeli settlements in the West Bank than past US presidents.
“We welcome the historic decision by the US embassy in Jerusalem to extend consular services to American citizens in Judea and Samaria,” Israel's Foreign Ministry said on X.
There was no immediate comment from Palestinian officials.