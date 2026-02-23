Feb 23 News Live: Next US-Iran talks on Thursday in Geneva, Oman says
Next US-Iran talks will be on Thursday in Geneva, Oman says
he next round of talks between the United States and Iran will be Thursday in Geneva, Oman's foreign minister said Sunday, shortly after Tehran's top diplomat said he expected to meet US envoy Steve Witkoff then.
Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi said on social media he was pleased to confirm the development, “with a positive push to go the extra mile towards finalising the deal.” Oman previously hosted the indirect talks on the Islamic Republic's nuclear programme and facilitated the latest round in Geneva last week.
There was no immediate comment from the White House.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had told CBS in an interview aired Sunday that a “good chance” remained for a diplomatic solution on the nuclear issue, adding it was the only matter being discussed.
The Trump administration has been pushing for concessions from its longtime adversary and has built up the largest US military presence in the Middle East in decades.