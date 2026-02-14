Today's News Live: PM Modi makes historic landing on NE's first emergency highway
Live Updates
- 14 Feb 2026 11:18 AM IST
PM Modi's historic touchdown on NE's first emergency landing highway
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a historic landing at the first Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) of the northeast aboard the C-130J aircraft in Assam's Dibrugarh district.
Modi had taken off from the Chabua airfield after his arrival, and landed at the ELF in Moran on a stretch of National Highway-37.
The Rs 100-crore ELF, a 4.2-km reinforced stretch on the Moran Bypass, which was inaugurated by the PM, will act as a strategic and multi-functional runway for IAF fighter jets and transport aircraft, strengthening defence, logistics and disaster response, officials said.
The facility is designed for both civil and military use, serving as an alternative to the Dibrugarh airport in case of emergency, they said.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Air Chief Marshal A P Singh were also present on the occasion.
- 14 Feb 2026 9:19 AM IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates first 'Khel Mahakumbh'
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday (February 14) inaugurated the first Delhi Khel Mahakumbh at Chhatrasal Stadium, describing the event as a transformative moment for the capital's sporting landscape.
Addressing a gathering at the opening ceremony, Gupta said the initiative a celebration of Delhi's dreams and a historic step towards providing a platform for athletes.
"Delhi has never lacked talent. What was missing was the right platform. This initiative is a historic step that will give direction and opportunity to lakhs of young athletes in the years to come," she said.
She added that since the current government took office, the focus has remained on accelerating development and creating new avenues for youth in sports.To encourage participants the government has named Olympic medalist Ravi Dahiya, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and Paralympic medalist Sharad Kumar as brand ambassadors for the event
- 14 Feb 2026 9:17 AM IST
Amit Shah arrives in Trichy
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli, will undertake a day’s visit to Puducherry and attend a series of political events.
He will meet Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy, an ally of the BJP, and meet the election in-charges and state in-charges during his brief visit.
He will also participate in a “wall writing” election campaign in Karaikal and later address a rally at Santhai Thidal, Karaikal.
Apart from interacting with the BJP office bearers in the Union Territory, Shah would launch "Booth Vijay Abhiyan," the party said.
Earlier, upon his arrival in Tiruchirappalli on Friday night, the BJP senior leader was received by Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and L Murugan, Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran, and other state office bearers.
- 14 Feb 2026 9:09 AM IST
After victory, BNP pushes for Sheikh Hasina's extradition from India
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which secured a landslide victory in the general elections, on Friday (February 14) reiterated its firm stance on seeking the extradition of ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India to face trial.
"The foreign minister has already persuaded the case for her extradition, and we also support it," Senior BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed said.
"We always press for her extradition according to the law. This is between the foreign ministries of the two countries. We also asked the government of India to please send her back to face trial in Bangladesh," he added.
Ahmed emphasised that Bangladesh seeks normal relations with all neighbours, including India, but only on equal terms. "We need a friendly relationship based on mutual respect, equality with all the countries, including India," he said.
- 14 Feb 2026 9:07 AM IST
UP has transitioned from 'fear zone' to 'faith zone', says Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday (February 14) asserted that the state has transitioned from a "fear zone" to a "faith zone" over the past nine years, moving away from a history of riots towards a culture of festivals.
Replying to the motion of thanks on the Governor's Address in the Assembly, the chief minister said the state now embodies "Triple-T", which he defined as technology, trust and transformation. He noted that the journey since 2017 has been defined by a shift from "crime and disorder to discipline" and from "curfew to rule of law".
Targeting the Samajwadi Party, Adityanath alleged that mafia elements enjoyed political patronage prior to 2017. He said his government's "zero tolerance" policy towards crime has ensured that no communal riots have occurred in the state during his tenure.
The chief minister informed the House that over 2.19 lakh police personnel have been recruited in the past eight years. This includes 44,000 women, marking a significant increase in female representation within the force. He highlighted that cyber crime police stations are now operational in all 75 districts, supported by new forensic laboratories and mobile vans.
Rejecting opposition criticism over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, he said the process is transparent and in accordance with guidelines of the Election Commission of India. Calling the state's progress a reflection of "modern Ramrajya", Adityanath set a target of making Uttar Pradesh the country's top state economy by 2029-30.
- 14 Feb 2026 8:26 AM IST
Telangana municipal polls: Kharge hails Congress victory
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday hailed the party's emphatic victory in the Telangana municipal elections, saying the mandate reflects public trust.
In a boost to the A Revanth Reddy-led government, the Congress in Telangana on Friday scored an emphatic victory in the municipal elections, while the BRS and the BJP too made their presence felt.
Of the total 2,582 wards in 116 municipalities where elections were held on February 11, the Congress bagged more than 1,300 wards, followed by the BRS (about 700 wards) and the BJP (about 275 wards).
In a post on X, Kharge said, "My gratitude to the committed grassroots workers of @INCTelangana for their commendable victory in the Telangana local body elections. This mandate reflects the trust of the people." The Congress government remains resolute to our solemn affirmation of a "Prajala Telangana" - a state where social justice, economic empowerment and continuous progress are assured for all its 3.8 crore people, the Congress chief said.
In the seven municipal corporations that went to the polls, the Congress won three and was ahead in one, while the BJP secured a majority of seats in Karimnagar and Nizamabad.
- 14 Feb 2026 8:19 AM IST
Abhishek can play India vs Pak game, says Varun Chakravarthy
Abhishek Sharma looks good to play the marquee T20 clash against Pakistan, India spinner Varun Chakravarthy has said.
"As far as I know, he looks good, he did some practice today also. He told me he is on the way," said Chakravarthy, who starred with the ball in the win over Namibia here.
India play arch-rivals Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday.
Abhishek, who missed the game against Namibia due to a stomach infection, has been discharged from the hospital.
At the toss, India captain Suryakumar Yadav had said that Abhishek will miss a game or two before regaining full fitness.
Sanju Samson opened alongside Ishan Kishan in Abhishek's absence.
- 14 Feb 2026 6:54 AM IST
Kumble-Dravid stands at Bengaluru stadiums soon
The Karnataka State Cricket Association, under the leadership of Venkatesh Prasad, has decided to name two stands at the Bengaluru M Chinnaswamy Stadium after the legendary duo of Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid.
Kumble is India's highest wicket-taker in both Tests and ODIs while Dravid remains the second-highest Test run-getter after Sachin Tendulkar. Both are former Indian captains.
"I don't think it would be out of turn to state that all our contributions have made Karnataka cricket what it is, just as Karnataka cricket is what has made all of us," Kumble was quoted as saying in a media release.
"It's not really about whose name is on which stand. It's truly special that all the contributions have been recognized and are now permanently etched in the stadium." Kumble was also happy that Dravid and former women's national team skipper Shantha Rangaswamy have also been recognised with stands in their name.
"It's really nice that my cricketing colleague Rahul Dravid and Shantha Rangaswamy also being recognsed for their massive contributions to Karnataka and Indian cricket. Congratulations to all of you," he said.
"To see the stands named after so many of our legends, some who I had the privilege of playing with and others who set the tone and example for us to follow at KSCA, is so just wonderful."
- 14 Feb 2026 6:49 AM IST
Change in power in Iran would be the best thing to happen, says Trump
President Donald Trump has said that a change in power in Iran "would be the best thing that could happen" as the US administration weighs whether to take military action against Tehran.
Trump made the comments shortly after visiting with troops in Ft. Bragg, North Carolina, and after he confirmed earlier in the day that he's deploying a second aircraft carrier group to the Mideast for potential military action against Iran.
"It seems like that would be the best thing that could happen," Trump said in an exchange with reporters when asked about pressing for the ouster of the Islamic clerical rule in Iran. "For 47 years, they've been talking and talking and talking."
Trump said earlier that the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world's largest aircraft carrier, is being sent from the Caribbean Sea to the Mideast to join other warships and military assets the US has built up in the region. The planned deployment comes just days after Trump suggested another round of talks with the Iranians was at hand. Those negotiations didn't materialise as one of Tehran's top security officials visited Oman and Qatar this week and exchanged messages with US intermediaries.
"In case we don't make a deal, we'll need it," Trump told reporters about the second carrier. He added, "It'll be leaving very soon." Already, Gulf Arab nations have warned any attack could spiral into another regional conflict in a Mideast still reeling from the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, Iranians are beginning to hold 40-day mourning ceremonies for the thousands killed in Tehran's bloody crackdown on nationwide protests last month, adding to the internal pressure faced by the sanctions-battered Islamic Republic.