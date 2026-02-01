Today's news LIVE! Feb 1 | FM meets President ahead of presenting Union Budget 2026
Sitharaman continues with the tradition she set in 2019, carrying the Budget speech in a 'bahi-khata', which she used after dropping the briefcase tradition
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will today (February 1) present her ninth straight Budget, which is expected to unveil measures to sustain growth momentum, maintain fiscal discipline, and announce reforms that could buffer the economy from global trade frictions, including US tariffs.
Earlier on Sunday morning, Sitharaman called on President Droupadi Murmu before presenting Budget 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha.
As per established tradition, the finance minister met the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before heading to Parliament.
Before going to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Sitharaman posed with her Budget team in front of her office at Kartavya Bhavan. Wearing a magenta silk saree, she was holding a tablet in a red pouch with the national emblem, along with the Minister of State and all six Secretaries in her ministry.
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Sitharaman, along with Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, called on the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget.
Following the meeting, she headed for a Cabinet meeting that will formally approve the Budget for 2026-27.
Sitharaman continues with the tradition she set in 2019, carrying the budget speech in a 'bahi-khata', which she used after dropping the briefcase tradition.
Here is the top, trending news of Sunday, February 1, 2026, including Budget 2026-27, Indian politics, states' politics, geopolitics, federal issues, economics, development issues, sports, entertainment, and so on.
Read updates below.
Live Updates
- 1 Feb 2026 10:03 AM IST
Magh Purnima: About 90 lakh devotees take holy dip in Ganga at Prayagraj
Around 90 lakh devotees took a dip in the Ganga and at the Sangam on the occasion of Magh Purnima at the ongoing Magh Mela in Prayagraj on Sunday (February 1), braving severe cold wave conditions, officials said.
According to the Mela Authority, devotees began arriving from midnight, and by 8 am nearly 90 lakh pilgrims had performed ritual bathing in the Ganga and at the confluence.
District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said Magh Purnima marked the final holy bath for Kalpvasis, who have been observing Kalpvas for the past one month at the Magh Mela. Family members of the Kalpvasis (month-long practice of austerity) have also arrived to take them back home, he said.
Verma said that even though dense fog prevailed in the morning, a large number of devotees continued to arrive, and bathing was being conducted smoothly at all ghats.
Adequate security arrangements have been put in place, with teams of the SDRF and NDRF deployed across the mela area, along with boatmen and divers at all ghats.
- 1 Feb 2026 9:58 AM IST
Trump says US is 'starting to talk to Cuba' as he moves to cut its oil supplies
US President Donald Trump said the US was beginning to talk with Cuban leaders as his administration is putting greater pressure on the communist-run island and cutting off key oil supplies.
The Republican president made the comment to reporters on Saturday night (January 31) as he was flying to Florida. It comes in the wake of his moves in recent weeks to cut off supplies of oil from Venezuela and Mexico, which he suggested would force Cuba to the negotiating table.
His goals with Cuba remain unclear, but Trump has turned more of his attention towards the island after his administration in early January captured Venezuela's then-President Nicolas Maduro and has been more aggressive in confronting nations that are adversaries of the US.
Trump has predicted that the Cuban government is ready to fall.
He did not offer any details on Saturday about what level of outreach his administration has had with Cuba recently or when, but simply said, “We're starting to talk to Cuba.” His recent moves to cut off its oil supplies have squeezed the island.
- 1 Feb 2026 9:54 AM IST
Actress Jayamala elected president of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce
The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has elected actor, former minister Jayamala as its president, defeating producer BM Harish. KFCC announced the results of its election 2025–26 on Saturday (January 31).
Jayamala is a senior figure in the Kannada film industry, with a long career spanning acting, production, and film-related public service. She had also served as the minister for woman and child development in the JD(S)-Congress coalition government, as well as the chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Women.
According to the results declared by the chamber, Sunder Rajan MK won the post of vice president (producer). In the vice president (distributor) category, Manju K emerged victorious. Kishore Kumar MN was elected vice president (exhibitor), the chamber said.
For the post of honorary secretary (distributor), Ramesh Babu MR, also known as Likith, was elected, while Ashok KC was elected honorary secretary (exhibitor). Jayasimha Musuri B K was elected the honorary treasurer. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce said the newly elected office bearers will hold office for the 2025–26 term.
- 1 Feb 2026 9:43 AM IST
The Finance Minister will present her ninth straight Budget, which is expected to unveil measures to sustain growth momentum, maintain fiscal discipline, and announce reforms that could buffer the economy from global trade frictions, including US tariffs.
- 1 Feb 2026 9:11 AM IST
Bengal govt transfers 22 officers in IPS reshuffle
The West Bengal government has effected a major reshuffle in its IPS cadre, transferring and giving new postings to 22 officers, a notification said.
Chandannagar Commissioner of Police and Burdwan Range IGP Amit P Javalgi was posted as the IGP of Barasat Range.
DIG Traffic and Barasat Range DIG Alok Rajoria has now been posted as Burdwan Range DIG, the notification said on Saturday.
Murshidabad Superintendent of Police Kumar Sunny Raj was transferred and posted as special superintendent (SS), Intelligence Bureau, replacing Dhritiman Sarkar, who took over Raj's previous posting. Murshidabad's Beldanga had recently witnessed violence.
Among the other 18 officers who were transferred were CID SS Debjani Dutta, who was posted as Superintendent Railway Police (SRP) Sealdah, while Bangaon SP Dinesh Kumar was transferred and posted as Kolkata Police's North Division DC.
Kolkata Police DC North Dipak Sarkar was made DC South, replacing Priyabrata Roy, who was asked to take charge as Barasat SP in place of Pratiksha Jharkhariya, who was in turn appointed as Darjeeling SP.
Kolkata Police DC, East Division, Arish Bilal, was made SS, IB, West Bengal Police.
- 1 Feb 2026 9:10 AM IST
YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu arrested in Andhra for 'derogatory remarks' on CM
Andhra Pradesh Police have arrested senior YSRCP leader and former minister Ambati Rambabu here, following his alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
High drama unfolded on Guntur roads and also at Rambabu’s home for several hours on Saturday afternoon and running late into the night, where dozens of TDP leaders and cadres were seen ransacking the opposition leader’s house and vehicles, according to the footage aired on Telugu news channels.
Guntur district Superintendent of Police (SP) Vakul Jindal confirmed to PTI that Rambabu, who was serving as irrigation minister in the previous YSRCP regime, has been arrested.
He was arrested amid tight security and chaotic conditions as hundreds of ruling party cadres were demanding Rambabu apologise for the alleged disparaging remarks against the TDP supremo.
Several ruling coalition leaders launched a broadside against Rambabu for his remarks.
Meanwhile, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP alleged that a murder attempt was made against Rambabu and said that his life was under grave threat following the "attack" by TDP supporters.
Reddy alleged that Andhra Pradesh has slipped into a state of ‘jungle raj’ and that Naidu is allegedly presiding over an atmosphere of lawlessness and political vendetta.
“Acts of violence and murder attempts against opposition leaders are increasing by the day and are being carried out deliberately to intimidate voices questioning the government,” said Reddy in a YSRCP press release.
- 1 Feb 2026 8:57 AM IST
15 Pakistani soldiers, 92 militants killed in security operations in Balochistan
At least 15 Pakistani soldiers and 92 militants were killed in multiple counter-terrorism operations carried out by security forces in restive Balochistan province, the army said on Sunday.
The operations were launched after militants belonging to ethnic Baloch groups carried out attacks at several locations on Saturday, it said in a statement.
The army said the militants attempted to disturb peace by carrying out terrorist activities in and around Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan, Panjgur, Tump, Gwadar and Pasni.
Security forces and law enforcement agencies, remaining on high alert, responded swiftly and successfully foiled the militants’ attempts to disrupt peace, the statement said.
“Our valiant troops engaged the terrorists with precision and after prolonged, intense and daring clearance operations across Balochistan, killed 92 terrorists, including three suicide bombers," it added.
The militants also targeted civilians, killing 18 people, including women, children, the elderly and labourers, the army said.
- 1 Feb 2026 8:38 AM IST
Over 34,000 pilgrims visit Char Dham winter seats in Uttarakhand since shrine closure
Winter pilgrimage in Uttarakhand has gained momentum, with over 34,000 pilgrims visiting the winter seats of the Char Dham shrines since their closure.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the state a year ago to promote winter pilgrimage, and it is now progressing rapidly, a government statement said on Saturday.
The silence experienced after closure of the four shrines -- Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri -- for the winter season has been replaced by the hustle and bustle of the pilgrimage to the winter seats associated with the four shrines, such as Jyotirmath, Ukhimath, Mukhwa, and Kharsali.
According to the release, 34,140 pilgrims (from India and abroad) have visited these places since the closure of the Char Dham shrines this year, with more visitors expected for another two and a half months.
This pilgrimage was initiated in the year 2024-25, and 73,381 pilgrims visited Uttarakhand during the winter pilgrimage that year.
Dr Prajapati Nautiyal, Special Officer of the Char Dham Yatra Management and Control Organisation, said so far, the highest number of pilgrims, 20,338, have visited Ukhimath.
He said after Ukhimath, pilgrims have visited Jyotirmath, Kharsali, and Mukhwa.
Around 1,500 pilgrims visited these sites daily, he said.
- 1 Feb 2026 8:28 AM IST
Sunetra Pawar’s oath decision made without Sharad Pawar’s knowledge: NCP (SP) leader
NCP (SP) Maharashtra president Shashikant Shinde has claimed his party chief Sharad Pawar and other leaders had no prior knowledge about NCP leader Sunetra Pawar's swearing-in as the state's Deputy Chief Minister.
He also said that after the recent civic elections in the state, a decision was made to pursue the unification of the two parties.
Sunetra Pawar (62), wife of Ajit Pawar who died in a plane crash in Pune's Baramati town on January 28, was on Saturday sworn in as the first woman deputy CM of Maharashtra.
Sharad Pawar did not have prior knowledge about her swearing-in, Shinde told reporters on Saturday.
“There had been discussions and meetings on the two NCPs coming together. But Ajitdada is no more. Some broad positions had been discussed earlier. Now, we will discuss what needs to be done and then make a decision. How others respond is their call,” he said.
On questions over the apparent haste in conducting Sunetra Pawar's swearing-in ceremony, Shinde said the answers should come from her family, senior party leaders, or the chief minister and his colleagues.
“Ajit Pawar’s passing is a great loss to Maharashtra. When the state is in mourning, why this decision was taken is not known to us. They will have to explain it,” he said.
- 1 Feb 2026 7:48 AM IST
Blast in Iran port city kills 1, wounds 14 before Strait of Hormuz naval drill watched by US
An explosion tore through an apartment building Saturday in Iran's port city of Bandar Abbas, killing a 4-year-old girl as local media footage purportedly showed a security force member being carried out by rescuers.
The blast happened a day before a planned naval drill by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a fifth of all oil traded passes. The US military has warned Iran not to threaten its warships or commercial traffic in the strait, on which Bandar Abbas sits.
State television quoted a local fire official as blaming the blast on a gas leak. Media reported at least 14 others injured in the explosion.
A local newspaper, Sobh-e Sahel, aired footage of a correspondent speaking in front of the building. The footage included a sequence that showed a man in a green security force uniform being carried out on a stretcher. He wore a neck brace and appeared to be in pain, his left hand covering the branch insignia on his uniform.
The newspaper did not acknowledge the security force member being carried out elsewhere in its reporting. Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard did not discuss the blast, other than to deny that a Guard navy commander had been hurt. AP