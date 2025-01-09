Farmers’ stir: DP Vats explores dynamics of MSP, khaps, govt policies

As farmer protests enter their 43rd day, Rajya Sabha MP Lt Gen DP Vats delves into why this movement lacks the intensity of past agitations. With a focus on the demand for Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantees, Vats explores the dynamics between farm unions, Khap panchayats, and government policies. Are regional divides and the feasibility of demands causing the protest's diminishing impact?

MSP guarantees: The central Issue

Lt Gen Vats explains that while MSP exists in Haryana for 24 crops, farmers demand legal guarantees ensuring that buyers, whether private or government, purchase crops at 1.5 times the cost of production. "This demand amounts to around Rs 17 lakh crore annually, a significant portion of India's Rs 48-lakh-crore budget," he highlights. However, Haryana’s proactive adoption of MSP has tempered the enthusiasm for protests within the state, unlike Punjab, where the agitation remains focused.

Khap panchayats: A waning influence?

Khap panchayats, traditionally influential in Haryana, have distanced themselves from leading the current protests. Vats notes that their hesitation stems from previous public backlash caused by prolonged road and rail blockades during earlier agitations. "Khaps are primarily social institutions, not political entities. Their role as mediators in social issues doesn’t align well with leading political protests," he adds, emphasizing their historical roots dating back to Harshvardhan's era.

The political landscape: Impact on unity

Vats observes that the protests lack mass support due to divisions within farm unions and between states. "Punjab unions are not united, and Haryana has already addressed key demands like MSP," he remarks. He also points to BJP's electoral success in Haryana, which reflects limited traction for protest-backed candidates. "In a democracy, numbers count, and those numbers are reflected in election results," Vats asserts.

Agriculture and defence: The backbone of India

Drawing parallels between agriculture and defence, Vats underscores their shared importance for national stability. "Farmers provide food, and soldiers ensure security. The welfare of both is vital," he states. He credits the government for initiatives like MSP and schemes benefiting soldiers, including Agniveer reservations in Haryana. However, he stresses the need for gradual economic improvement to sustain farmer welfare.

A call for negotiation and cooperation

Addressing the stalemate in Punjab, Vats urges farm leaders like Jagjit Singh Dallewal to engage constructively with the government. He emphasizes the importance of aligning demands with economic and geopolitical realities. "Farmers should negotiate with the Punjab government and consider the Supreme Court’s guidance. Their demands are reasonable but not well-timed," he suggests.

Interstate cooperation: Resolving water disputes

Vats also highlights the critical need to resolve interstate water disputes, particularly the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue. "Punjab farmers should press their government for an amicable solution. Water disputes directly impact agriculture and must be addressed collaboratively," he asserts.

Conclusion: Balancing demands with realities

Lt Gen DP Vats provides a comprehensive analysis of the factors influencing the current farmer protests, from regional divides to financial constraints. He acknowledges the justness of MSP demands but stresses the importance of phased implementation and negotiation. As protests continue at the Punjab-Haryana border, the path forward lies in collaboration between farmers, governments, and judiciary — a delicate balance of demands and realities.

