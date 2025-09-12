Farmers' protest remark: Kangana withdraws from SC plea for quashing defamation case

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's counsel on Friday (September 12) withdrew her plea in Supreme Court challenging the high court's refusal to quash a complaint against her.

The complaint was made against her for her allegedly defamatory remarks in connection with the 2020-21 farmers' protest.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. After the bench showed its disinclination in entertaining the plea, Ranaut's counsel withdrew it.

The actor-turned-politician had challenged the defamation complaint which stemmed from her retweet comprising her own comment about a woman protestor during the 2020-21 farmer protests against the now repealed farm laws.

The complaint

Complainant Mahinder Kaur (73), who hails from Bahadurgarh Jandian village in Punjab's Bathinda district in 2021, had filed the complaint in Bathinda in January 2021.

Her complaint in a Bathinda court claimed the actor made "false imputations and remarks" against her in a retweet by saying she was the same "dadi" who was part of the Shaheen Bagh protest.

Kangana's counsel had argued in the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the summoning order of the Bathinda court was not sustainable being violative of the criminal procedure code.

