The Federal
Farmers protest: Elderly man dies of heart attack at Shambhu border
x
Police put up barricades on a road near Ghazipur border in view of farmers' protests, in Ghaziabad on Friday. Several farmers' unions, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), have called for a Gramin Bharat Bandh or nationwide strike today | PTI

Farmers' protest: Elderly man dies of heart attack at Shambhu border

Agencies
16 Feb 2024 7:53 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-02-16 07:53:03.0)

Ambala, Feb 16 (PTI) A 63-year-old farmer, who was among the farmers protesting at the Shambhu border near Haryana's Ambala, died of a heart attack on Friday, officials said.

Gian Singh complained of chest pain in the morning and was taken to the Civil Hospital in Punjab's Rajpura. From there, he was rushed to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

Singh, who hailed from Punjab's Gurdaspur district had come to the Shambhu border two days ago to participate in the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march aimed at pressing the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had given a call for the march.

Farmers began the march on Tuesday and have been camping at Punjab and Haryana's Shambhu and Khanauri borders ever since.

A third round of talks between farmer union leaders and the government on Thursday remained inconclusive. The next round of talks will be held on Sunday. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)
farmers protest
Agencies
About the AuthorAgencies
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X