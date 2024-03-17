Fancy eating a gourmet meal out in space at $500,000? Check out the details

Dining in space must be on every adventurer's bucket list.

But tucking into tasteful, 'innovative' culinary delights made by a Michelin star chef, 100,000 feet (30 kilometers) above sea level in a spacecraft, is taking it to another level surely.

Though this entire "stratospheric dining experience" is all set to cost almost $500,000 a ticket, people are clamouring to get on board it seems.

According to SpaceVIP, a luxury space travel company, there are many takers for the trip, reported Bloomberg. The meal will be cooked by Michelin-starred chef Rasmus Munk to be served inside a six-hour high-tech space balloon trip for six guests.

Stratospheric dining experience

The spaceship called Neptune is the world’s first carbon neutral space capsule. It is a pressurised capsule lifted by a space balloon.



Explorers will ascend 100,000 ft above sea level where they will dine as they watch the sunrise over the Earth’s curvature. These capsules won’t actually hit suborbital space, but will still fly significantly higher than your average commercial airplane.

This means they will get splendid of the Earth and the stars, but without the loss of gravity and accompanying feeling of weightlessness.

This space trip is expected to start from next year.

Michelin starred chef

Danish chef Munk, who works as a chef at the renowed Danish restaurant Alchemist, plans to serve an “innovative” meal, with "aerogel-inspired food and encapsulated aroma", according to the report. Test flights are expectThis space trip is expected to start from next year.

Not the first time

This is not the first time space travel companies are offering gourmet meals in space.

Last year, the France-based company Zephalto announced that they wanted to offer people the chance to eat at the edge of the stratosphere for at least $132,000.

Expected to start in 2025, guests will be taken in a pressurized capsule, dubbed Celeste, attached to a stratospheric balloon to an altitude of 25 kilometers.

Celeste is expected to take six passengers and two pilots to maximum altitude in just 90 minutes, at a speed of four meters per second. The capsule will then float above Earth for three hours – when the guests can eat a multiple-course meal and sip fine French wine.

Space tourism debuts in India

In September 2023, there was news of SpaceVIP, making its debut in India next month, opening up exciting opportunities for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) in the country to journey into space.

Headquartered in New York, SpaceVIP plans to offer space experiences like space balloons, to zero-gravity flights that provide the sensation of lunar, martian, and zero gravity environments. It also plans to take clients to the International Space Station (ISS). For the first time, these luxury services will be available to clientele in India.