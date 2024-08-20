Facing heat from Opposition parties, Centre withdraws lateral entry move

Under heat from the Opposition parties as well as some of the NDA partners, the Centre on Tuesday (August 20) asked the UPSC to withdraw the latest advertisement for lateral entry in bureaucracy.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh wrote to UPSC Chairperson Preeti Sudan, asking the civil service body to cancel its advertisement for lateral entry. The UPSC had on August 17 issued a notification for recruiting 45 joint secretaries, directors and deputy secretaries through lateral entry -- referred to as appointment of specialists (including those from the private sector) in government departments.



Cites PM Modi’s directions



Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directions, Singh called for a need for lateral entry to align with the principles of equity and social justice enshrined in the Constitution, particularly concerning the provision of reservations.

In his letter, Singh said that for Prime Minister Modi, reservation in public employment is "a cornerstone of our social justice framework aimed at addressing historical injustices and promoting inclusivity".



"Since these positions have been treated as specialised and designated as single-cadre posts, there has been no provision for reservation in these appointments. This aspect needs to be reviewed and reformed in the context of the Hon'ble Prime Minister's focus on ensuring social justice," Singh said.

Move invited Opposition’s ire



The government move had sparked a debate on lateral entry into bureaucracy, especially after Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi recently termed it an “anti-national step”, alleging that the reservation of SCs, STs and OBCs is being “openly snatched away” by such an action. He also alleged that “this is a robbery of the rights of talented youth preparing for UPSC and an attack on the concept of social justice including reservation for the underprivileged.”



Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also backed him, stating that lateral entry into bureaucracy directly undermines social justice by depriving meritorious and minority officers from reserved categories of their deserved opportunities.

Allies JDU, LJP (Ram Vilas) also upset



Significantly, Chirag Paswan, a key ally of the BJP, also slammed the move, calling it “completely wrong”.



Chirag, who heads the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), said that his party doesn’t support the Centre’s decision of making the appointments by bypassing reservation and said he would raise the issue with the government. Chirag is the Union Minister of Food Processing Industries in the Narendra Modi cabinet.

Another major ally of the BJP, JDU, too had echoed these sentiments. “We are a party that has been asking governments to fill quotas since inception. We are followers of Ram Manohar Lohia. When people have been socially disadvantaged for centuries, why are you seeking merit? This order by the government is a matter of serious concern for us,” JDU national spokesperson KC Tyagi was quoted as saying in media reports.

