F4 street race: HC gives more time for FIA approval

Chennai, Aug 31 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Saturday granted time to the organisers of the Formula 4 Street Car Race time till 8 pm today to obtain the FIA approval for the conduct of the event here.

The order by a bench of Justices R Suresh Kumar and P B Balaji came on a plea from Racing Promotion Private Ltd.

It said FIA (Federation Internationale de l'Automobile) has suggested some changes to a particular corner of the track and work was going and it was expected to be completed by 6 PM.

Some works got delayed due to rains on Friday. The petitioner has spent about Rs 200 crore and 5000 tickets have been sold, it said while praying for extension of time.

On Friday, the first bench of the HC comprising Acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice P B Balaji passed interim orders allowing the Formula 4 car race to be held without disrupting the traffic.

It directed the FIA certificate be provided by noon on the day the race is to be held. PTI

