Extra 10% GST on diesel cars? Not under ‘active consideration’, Gadkari clarifies

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday (September 12) issued a clarification on social media that no proposal to impose an additional 10 per cent GST on the sale of diesel vehicles was under active consideration by the government after media reports appeared suggesting Gadkari has proposed so.

“There is an urgent need to clarify media reports suggesting an additional 10% GST on the sale of diesel vehicles. It is essential to clarify that there is no such proposal currently under active consideration by the government. In line with our commitments to achieve Carbon Net Zero by 2070 and to reduce air pollution levels caused by hazardous fuels like diesel, as well as the rapid growth in automobile sales, it is imperative to actively embrace cleaner and greener alternative fuels. These fuels should be import substitutes, cost-effective, indigenous, and pollution-free,” read Gadkari’s post on X (Twitter).