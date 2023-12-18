Extension of Gujarat Assembly, says Congress after MPs' mass suspension

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Terming the suspension of Opposition MPs in Parliament "murder of democracy", the Congress on Monday alleged that an "extreme level of dictatorship" was in place and the government wants to "bulldoze" important legislations through without any debate.

The Congress also alleged this is an "extension of the Gujarat assembly" in Parliament, an apparent swipe at the prime minister who was earlier the chief minister of the state.

Soon after the suspension of 33 opposition MPs of Lok Sabha and 45 of Rajya Sabha, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said all democratic norms have been thrown into the dustbin by this "autocratic" government and it has shown zero accountability towards Parliament.

"First, intruders attacked Parliament. Then Modi government attacking Parliament and Democracy. All Democratic norms are being thrown into the dustbin by an autocratic Modi Government by suspending 47 MPs," he said in a post on X.

Thirteen Lok Sabha and one Rajya Sabha MPs were already suspended. With 78 fresh suspensions on Monday, a total of 92 MPs have been suspended from both houses, with 46 each in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

"We have two simple and genuine demands - The Union Home Minister should make a statement in both Houses of Parliament on the inexcusable breach in the Parliament security and a detailed discussion should be held on the same," Kharge said.

The Congress president said the prime minister can give an interview to a newspaper and the home minister to TV channels "but they have zero accountability left to the Parliament - which represents the People of India".

"With an Opposition-Less Parliament, the Modi Government can now bulldoze important pending legislations, crush any dissent, without any debate," Kharge, who is also the leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said not only in the Lok Sabha, but today there was a "bloodbath in the Rajya Sabha too with 45 INDIA party MPs getting suspended for demanding a statement by the Home Minister on the December 13th security breach, and for demanding that the Leader of the Opposition be allowed to speak".

"Incidentally, I too figure in this Roll of Honour — for the first time in my parliamentary career of 19 years," he said. "This is Murder of Democracy in India(MODI) at work!" He said 13 INDIA MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha on 14th December for demanding a statement from the Home Minister on the shocking security breach of December 13 and today 33 more INDIA MPs, including a number of floor leaders, were suspended from the Lok Sabha for making the same "perfectly legitimate demand".

"Tanashahi ka Doosra Naam ModiShahi hai— democracy has been suspended!" Ramesh said.

Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore said, "Modi decided to suspend more opposition MPs. Their demand was 'Shah must make a statement in parliament'. Gujarat Assembly extended to Parliament." Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who was also suspended for creating uproar in the house, said, "It is important to take the opposition along while running the House...but today's government has reached the the extreme level of dictatorship. They are wielding the stick of 'bahubalis' (musclemen). They have suspended everybody." Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said, "This is a process for trampling upon the fundamental rights of the people by running a bulldozer over opposition power".

It shows the government does not want to run the House, he said, adding they have "stooped to such level" to hide the failures of the home minister. "No action has been taken against the BJP MP with whom this issue began. The opposition is raising the voice of the people who are asking Amit Shah why four people breached the security of Parliament despite him being a powerful home minister." Congress leader K C Venugopal said Parliament has now become a place for suspensions not for discussion and debates. "With this attitude, they are ruining India's reputation abroad. India's goodwill comes from its 70-year-long track record as a robust democracy. With every such assault, they are putting us in the league of authoritarian regimes with dysfunctional legislatures and an overbearing executive," he said.

"We take it as a badge of honour to be suspended from Parliament at the hands of a fascist regime," he said. "Why stop at 92? Why don't you score a century in style? The people of India are watching, Mr. Modi. When you silence them in this brutal fashion, they will make their voice heard when it counts. If you silence us in Parliament, we will make every street echo in protest. That is our firm resolve. Jai Hind" Congress MP Manish Tewari said, "This is the 'Tyranny of Dictatorship' and it will get only worse if people do not wake up and raise their voice against this bulldozing of democracy," Tewari said.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, "This is the reality we are living with. It is shocking to see so many of my colleagues suspended for demanding accountability from the government in a parliamentary system! What is the point of a Parliament if Ministers do not wish to address it on issues of prime concern? Just to serve as a notice-board and rubber-stamp." PTI

