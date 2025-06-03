Exposition of Buddha's relics in Vietnam draws over 17 mn devotees

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) The month-long exposition of Lord Buddha's holy relics, spanning multiple cities in Vietnam, drew over 17 million devotees, officials on Monday said.

The sacred relics, enshrined at a vihara in Uttar Pradesh's Sarnath, had reached Ho Chi Minh City on May 2.

These relics returned to India on the night of June 2 in an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft after an overwhelming spiritual response during their exposition tour across Vietnam, said a senior official.

The sacred relics of Lord Buddha were taken to that country for the exposition during the gala celebrations of the United Nations Day of Vesak being hosted by Vietnam.

"An extraordinary spiritual movement swept across Vietnam as millions of devotees participated in a historic veneration pilgrimage of the Buddha's sacred relics from India.

"The sacred tour, spanning multiple revered locations from the south to the north of the country, drew more than 17.8 million devotees in total, uniting Buddhists and spiritual seekers in a profound display of reverence and cultural solidarity," the Ministry of Culture said in a statement on Monday.

Ay Thanh Tâm Monastery, Ho Chi Minh City, from May 3 to 8, the exposition drew 18,77,000 devotees at Tam Chuc Pagoda, Ha Nam Province, from May 17–19, over two million devotees; and at Quan Su Pagoda, Hanoi, May 13–17, over seven million devotees, including two million at the central relic procession, according to data shared by the ministry.

"Originally scheduled to conclude on May 21, the exposition was extended until June 2 upon special request by the Government of Vietnam due to the spiritually charged atmosphere and growing public reverence," the ministry said in a statement earlier on May 30.

The relics, escorted by a government of India delegation, led by Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati will be ceremoniously received at the Palam Air Force Station by the officials of International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) along with senior Indian monks, the ministry added.

The holy relics of Lord Buddha were transported to Vietnam by the special IAF aircraft from the Hindan Air Base in Ghaziabad, befitting the status of a "State Guest".

The holy relics hold special significance for the Buddhist community around the world and their exposition in Vietnam took place for the first time.

Following their arrival in Delhi, the holy relics will be placed on public exposition at the National Museum for a day from the morning of Tuesday (June 3).

A formal prayer meeting will be held in the afternoon by senior monks, the secretary general of the International Buddhist Confederation and representatives of the diplomatic corps.

The relics will depart Delhi in a presidential cavalcade on Wednesday (June 4) with full protocol reserved for the Heads of State.

They will be escorted to Sarnath via Varanasi, where they will be ceremonially enshrined at Mulagandha Kuti Vihar, concluding a historic international pilgrimage that reinforced the timeless message of peace and compassion embodied by Buddha. PTI

