Excitement ahead of Ram Temple opening historic: PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'

Noting that there is excitement in the country over the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to share their creations such as ‘bhajans’ relating to it on social media with the hashtag ‘Shri Ram Bhajan’, saying this compilation will turn into a flow of emotions and devotion in which everyone will be imbued with the ethos of Lord Ram.

In his last Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast of the year, Prime Minister Modi also pointed out that there are many experienced as well as new emerging young artists who have composed heart-warming bhajans.

‘Enthusiasm in entire nation’



"There is excitement and enthusiasm in the entire country in connection with the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. People are expressing their feelings in a multitude of ways. You must have noticed that during the last few days, many new songs and new bhajans have been composed on Shri Ram and Ayodhya," Modi said. It seems that the world of art is becoming a participant in this historic moment in its own unique style, he said.

Prime Minister Modi visited Ayodhya on Saturday to inaugurate a redeveloped railway station and a newly-built airport, besides laying the foundation stone of a slew of other projects in Uttar Pradesh.

At a public rally Ayodhya on Saturday, Modi had said the whole world is waiting for the historic Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22 and appealed to people to light special diyas in their homes to celebrate the day of ‘pran pratishtha’ of Ram temple as ‘Deepawali’.

‘Momentum to be maintained’



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country is imbued with the spirit of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and self-reliance, and asserted that this spirit and momentum has to be maintained in 2024 as well.



In the 108th episode of Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Prime Minister Modi also emphasised on physical and mental health and highlighted several unique efforts for ‘Fit India’. In his remarks, Modi said India is brimming with self-confidence and is imbued with the spirit of ‘Viksit Bharat (developed India)’ and self-reliance. “We have to maintain the same spirit and momentum in 2024 as well,” he said.

Hails India’s Oscar triumph



Meanwhile, the prime minister also highlighted India’s twin wins at this year's Oscars for the song "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" and documentary short "The Elephant Whisperers".

PM Modi said the world saw India's creativity and understood the country's connection with the environment through its entertainment industry.



(With agency inputs)