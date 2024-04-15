Excise scam: Court extends Kejriwal's judicial custody ; SC refuses to hear plea

A Delhi court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam till April 23.

Special Judge for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), Kaveri Baweja, extended Kejriwal's custody after he was produced before the court through video-conferencing on the expiry of his period of custody granted earlier.

The ED sought an extension of Kejriwal's custody, saying the investigation was at a crucial stage.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court refused to hear a petition against his arrest in the alleged liquor policy scam. The court gave the ED until April 27 to file its response.