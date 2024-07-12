Excise policy case | Supreme Court grants interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal

The Supreme Court on Friday (July 12) granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

The chief minister, however, will remain in jail because the CBI arrested him subsequently in a corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

A bench of Justices Sanjv Khanna and Dipankar Datta referred the questions pertaining to legality of his arrest in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case to a larger bench.

The top court framed three questions related to power and policy of arrest by the ED, and said Kejriwal will be released on interim bail in terms of the conditions in the order of May 10.

The chief minister was arrested on March 21 by the ED in the money laundering case.

Kejriwal was also arrested by the CBI on June 26 in connection with the corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

The matter relates to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which has now been scrapped.

Legality challenged



Kejriwal had challenged the legality of his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the agency's money laundering investigation related to the larger Delhi liquor policy case. The apex court reserved its verdict on the plea by Kejriwal, who is represented by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, on May 17.



In his appeal to the Supreme Court, Kejriwal argued that his arrest after the announcement (March 18) of the general elections was "motivated by extraneous considerations".



The Delhi chief minister approached the apex court against the April 9 order of the Delhi High Court that upheld his arrest in the case.

Earlier, on May 10, the Supreme Court gave interim bail to Kejriwal for him to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, which were being held at the time. The court, however, imposed certain conditions on him, and directed him to surrender on June 2, a day after the seventh and final phase of the elections.

Kejriwal surrendered on June 2 after his appeal seeking extension of interim bail by one week on health grounds, was turned down.

(With agency inputs)

