Ex-CJI DY Chandrachud’s debut book talks about the relevance of the Constitution
Published by Penguin, the book explores the Indian Constitution’s relevance and transformative power through landmark judgments on rights and freedoms
Why the Constitution Matters, a debut book by ex-CJI Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, who was the 50th Chief Justice of India, is all set to release on August end.
The book, published by Penguin Random House, draws on nearly 25 years of Justice Chandrachud’s judicial experience to explore the enduring relevance and transformative power of the Indian Constitution.
Justice Chandrachud in his book argues that the Constitution is not merely a legal document but the very foundation of democracy, justice, and equality in India. Through landmark judgments on free speech, the right to dissent, privacy, gender equality, disability rights, and environmental justice, he illustrates how constitutional principles shape everyday life.
Constitution matters
The book which aims to make complex legal ideas understandable for all citizens comes at a time when constitutional values face growing challenges.
Why the Constitution Matters serves as both a reflection on the nation’s democratic framework and a call for active civic engagement.
“It is an invocation to every citizen to engage in realising the true potential of the Constitution,” Justice Chandrachud said in a statement.
And, justice for all
Meanwhile, Milee Ashwarya, publisher and senior vice-president of Penguin Random House India’s Adult Publishing Group, called the work “a must read for all citizens”, praising it for addressing the core philosophy of the Constitution and its role in preserving justice, equality, and liberty for all.