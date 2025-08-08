Ex-CJI DY Chandrachud’s debut book talks about the relevance of the Constitution

Why the Constitution Matters, a debut book by ex-CJI Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, who was the 50th Chief Justice of India, is all set to release on August end.

The book, published by Penguin Random House, draws on nearly 25 years of Justice Chandrachud’s judicial experience to explore the enduring relevance and transformative power of the Indian Constitution.

Justice Chandrachud in his book argues that the Constitution is not merely a legal document but the very foundation of democracy, justice, and equality in India. Through landmark judgments on free speech, the right to dissent, privacy, gender equality, disability rights, and environmental justice, he illustrates how constitutional principles shape everyday life. Constitution matters The book which aims to make complex legal ideas understandable for all citizens comes at a time when constitutional values face growing challenges.