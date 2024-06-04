EVMs have emerged 'biggest winner' in LS polls: BJP leader Naqvi

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have emerged as the "biggest winner" in the Lok Sabha polls as they "survived" the drubbing by dynasts, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday.

Speaking with reporters about the results of the 2024 general elections, Naqvi said the EVMs, which had been painted as a "villain" by the Opposition, has now emerged as a "hero".

EVMs have emerged as the "biggest winner" in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the former Union minister said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)