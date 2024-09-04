Europe's FlixBus launches in South India, offers Rs 99 fares

FlixBus, a Germany-based green mobility company, has launched its bus services in South India.

Services in South India will begin on September 10, with routes linking Bengaluru to 33 cities, including Chennai, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Madurai, Belgaum, and Coimbatore. Initially, the company will operate six routes connecting Bengaluru to Chennai and Hyderabad.

Daniel Krauss, co-founder of FlixBus, said that with this launch, the company will operate in 33 cities in South India and connect 101 cities across India.

Surya Khurana, Managing Director of FlixBus India, said, “Following the success of our North India operations, expanding to South India is the next step in our mission to transform intercity travel. The positive feedback from customers and bus partners reinforces our confidence in our technology-driven approach.”

FlixBus officials also announced plans to introduce additional routes in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala soon.

As part of the launch, FlixBus has introduced a special promotional fare of Rs 99 as part of the launch. According to a company statement, "This offer is exclusively available for the new routes around Bengaluru, with bookings open from September 3 to September 15 and travel dates from September 10 to October 6."



