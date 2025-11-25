Ethiopian volcanic ash to move away from India: IMD

Ash clouds from volcanic activity in Ethiopia are drifting towards China and are expected to move away from India by 7:30 pm on Tuesday (November 25), according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Ash plumes disrupt flight operations

Ash plumes from the recent eruption of the Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia had disrupted flight operations in India on Monday (November 24).

The IMD said forecast models indicated ash influence over Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the ash clouds are drifting towards China and will move away from Indian skies by 7.30 pm.

Volcano eruption in Ethopia

According to the IMD, Hayli Gubbi, a shield volcano in Ethiopia's Afar region, erupted on Sunday, producing a large ash plume that rose to around 14 km (45,000 ft).

The plume spread eastward across the Red Sea and towards the Arabian Peninsula and the Indian subcontinent.

"High-level winds carried the ash cloud from Ethiopia across the Red Sea to Yemen and Oman and further over the Arabian Sea towards western and northern India," the IMD said in a statement.

It said the IMD closely monitored satellite imagery, advisories from Volcanic Ash Advisory Centres (VAACs) and dispersion models.

IMD issues advisory to airports

IMD Met Watch Offices in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata issued ICAO-standard Significant Meteorological Information (SIGMET) warnings to airports.

These advisories included directions to avoid affected airspace and flight levels identified in the VAAC bulletins.

The IMD said continuous monitoring of MET and ash advisories is used for flight planning, including adjustments to routing and fuel calculations based on alternate paths.

Flights over the region may face rerouting, longer flight times or holding patterns, the Met office added.

(With agency inputs)