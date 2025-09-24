Erdogan raises Kashmir issue at UNGA, lauds India-Pakistan ceasefire

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan raised the Kashmir issue at the UN General Assembly, saying that his country was pleased with the “ceasefire” between India and Pakistan following a military conflict between the two neighbours.

'UN-backed solution to Kashmir issue'

Erdogan said that it would be best for the people of Kashmir if the issue is resolved based on UN resolutions.

"The issue of Kashmir should be resolved on the basis of resolutions of the UN for the best for our brothers and sisters in Kashmir, through dialogue, we hope," said Erodogan in his address at the General Debate at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

"In South Asia, we consider the preservation of peace and stability to be of utmost importance. We are pleased with the ceasefire achieved following the tensions last April between Pakistan and India, the tension which had escalated into a conflict," he added as quoted by PTI.

Also Read: India slams Pakistan at UNHRC, says the country is 'bombing its own people'

Tukey’s earlier Kashmir comment

According to a report in The Express Tribune Erdogan had supported Pakistan on Kashmir earlier as well and called for UN dialogue to address the issue during his visit to Islamabad.

This drew a sharp retort from the Ministry of External Affairs, which in May said that it had lodged a strong protest with the Turkish ambassador.

"We reject such objectionable comments on matters that are internal to India. We have lodged a strong protest with the Turkish ambassador. Such unwarranted statements on India's territorial integrity and sovereignty are unacceptable,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Also Read: Trump reiterates ending India-Pakistan conflict in UN speech

‘Jammu and Kashmir integral part of India’

He asserted that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, adding that Pakistan's cross-border terrorism policy against India remains the biggest threat to the people of the Union Territory.

"Jammu and Kashmir are integral parts of India. It would have been better if Pakistan's policy of using cross-border terrorism against India, which remains the biggest threat to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, has been called out," said Jaiswal.

During the military conflict with India following Operation Sindoor, Pakistani forces used Turkish-made drones to target Indian installations, reported ANI.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan, in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead. The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

(With agency inputs)